There was an enormous advertisement in Manhattan’s Times Square this week trumpeting Auburn as the best of the best in college basketball. For Auburn hoops, these are extraordinary times and the university was smart to take advantage of the moment. Two players were selected in the first round of the NBA Draft on Thursday night. Jabari Smith went to the Houston Rockets with their No.3 pick. Taken No.22 overall, Walker Kessler was drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies and then traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 HOUR AGO