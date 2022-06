Claressa Shields is often referred to as the Greatest Woman of All Time (GWOAT) and now the Flint street where she grew up will reflect her name. Spencer Street, which is across from Berston Field House on Flint's north side was officially renamed after the pro boxer who hails from the Vehicle City. The city gave the street the honorary name 'Claressa Shields St.' at a ceremony held on Juneteenth. The dual signs, reflecting both street names can be seen here in this Mlive article.

FLINT, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO