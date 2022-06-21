ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amber Heard Reportedly Bears World’s ‘Most Beautiful Face’ Per The Greek Golden Ratio

An expert who utilized a facial mapping technique in 2016 reportedly said Amber Heard has the “most beautiful face” in the world.

Amber HeardReuters

Geo News unearthed the claims, noting that the technique calculates how one’s face is close to the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, which is 1.618.

As reported, it was Harley Street surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva who found the “Aquaman” actress’s facial features to be the closest to the figure after using the facial mapping technique.

Comments / 194

Mary Marshall Kalina
3d ago

Gag me !!!! Amber's new PR team strikes again. She is not the world's most beautiful face !!! far from it !! Women like Audrey Hepburn and Iman and Meghan Fox just to name a few blow Amber Heard out of the water !!!

Reply(12)
133
Paradox
3d ago

it's incredible how none of you see that this old hag used Johnny Depp's influence to get her movie roles. She is nothing less than a predator. I really hope she ends up homeless

Reply(5)
81
Rose Palmer
3d ago

Didn’t she has surgery to get that face? She is a horrid person who is a danger to anyone she is around. She is the most hated person in the world right now!

Reply(4)
65
