Amber Heard Reportedly Bears World’s ‘Most Beautiful Face’ Per The Greek Golden Ratio

An expert who utilized a facial mapping technique in 2016 reportedly said Amber Heard has the “most beautiful face” in the world.

Amber Heard Reuters

Geo News unearthed the claims, noting that the technique calculates how one’s face is close to the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, which is 1.618.

As reported, it was Harley Street surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva who found the “Aquaman” actress’s facial features to be the closest to the figure after using the facial mapping technique.