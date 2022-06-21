ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Master & Dynamic’s MW75 headphones sound incredible but cost a small fortune

Digital Trends
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaster & Dynamic’s MW75 headphones sound incredible but cost a small fortune. “Ultra-premium sound and style for an ultra-premium price.”. Master & Dynamic (M&D) is a company that’s just as obsessed with how its products look as it is with how they perform. You might even say that style is the...

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 1

Related
Digital Trends

Best Buy 3-Day Sale: Get a laptop for $89, 50-inch TV for $300

Best Buy has just launched a three-day sale that includes some of the best laptop deals and TV deals around. That’s not all though, with a whole heap of other items also on sale, including robot vacuums, speakers, and much more. With so many options to choose from, you’ve...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Apple Watch SE Deal: Cheapest Price Today

Shoppers who come across Apple Watch deals should take advantage of them, especially if they don’t own Apple’s smartwatch yet, because the wearable device provides a long list of features that will make life easier. You won’t have to take your iPhone out of your pocket as much while wearing an Apple Watch, and you can use its health-monitoring features to take snapshots of your overall fitness. They don’t usually come cheap, so you should definitely check out this Apple Watch SE deal that further lowers the price of the entry-level model.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Samsung's best mid-range tablet is $110 off right now

Samsung's Galaxy S-series tablets are some of the best you can get, but they don't come cheap. The Tab S8 starts at $700 for the 11-inch model, with the super-premium 14.6-inch Tab S8 Ultra reaching a staggering $1,400 for the highest-end configuration. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE, released last year, is a pared down version of Samsung's previous-generation flagship tablets. It keeps a lot of what's great about Samsung's pricier tablets, but makes some key cuts to reach a lower MSRP of $530. Right now, it's even more affordable at just $420.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Home Speakers for Room-Filling Sound

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. It used to be that the only option for a surround sound setup to fill your space with warm, enveloping sound required a central receiver, with connecting wires running around the room and multiple speakers in every corner. But these days, speakers are smaller, sleeker, smarter, and can deliver a surround sound experience while only occupying a minimal footprint. That’s thanks to a category of speakers known as home speakers. What Are the...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Headphones#Bose Headphones#Best Headphones#Google Fast Pair#Master Dynamic#Cons Master Dynamic#Sennheiser#Mw08#M D#Digital Trends
Digital Trends

The popular Beats Studio 3 headphones are $170 off today

The Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones, which are among the brand’s most popular products, are currently on sale from Amazon with a $170 discount that lowers their price to just $180. That’s nearly half their original price of $350! If you’re looking for reliable headphones with a comfortable fit and noise cancellation, then you shouldn’t miss out on this Beats Studio 3 deal.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Credit Cards for Instant Approval in June 2022

Unlike most credit cards -- where you'll need to wait until a physical card arrives in the mail to start spending -- instant approval credit cards can process applications in minutes and provide funds shortly after. Some issuers will even provide a credit card number you can use immediately upon approval.
CREDITS & LOANS
CNET

Early Prime Day Deals: 83 Best Prime Day Deals Available Now

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Though the announced Prime Day dates are still a few weeks away, the sale is actually well underway at Amazon. It's certainly not unusual for Amazon to kick things off early with many of its first-party devices seeing their prices slashed before the 48-hour event starts, but we're also a bunch of early Prime Day deals popping up from other brands too. With Fourth of July sales also on the horizon, we're only going to see more savings over the coming days and weeks.
SHOPPING
The Independent

Best TV deals in the UK for June 2022: Cheap 4K sets from LG, Sony, Samsung and more

Considering a TV upgrade? Whether you’re after a bigger screen or sharper picture quality, we’ve pulled together some of the best discounts on big-brand tellies this June. If you’re not sure which type of set is right for you, keep in mind that bigger doesn’t always mean better. You can find great bargains on 1080p (or Full HD) televisions, but while that resolution will be supported for years to come, 4K displays (or Ultra HD) are now becoming standard. They’re also cheaper than you might think – you can find decent 4K televisions for well under £1,000.OLED and QLED TVs...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
ANC
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Apple Insider

'AirPods Pro 2' may act as hearing aids & have improved charging case

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Alleged leaked information suggests significant changes are coming to the upcoming "AirPods Pro 2" with health features and improved Find My support.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

LG's latest flagship Atmos soundbar is now available for $1,799

LG has finally released the 2022 soundbars it introduced in January, and it won't surprise you to hear that you'll pay a hefty price for the attention-getting flagship model. The 9.1.5-channel S95QR (pictured above) costs $1,799 (already on sale for $1,499 at Amazon and LG) and stands out with an up-firing center channel as well as similarly vertical wireless rear speakers. A subwoofer is included, too. In theory, you'll have a better "perspective" with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio as well as clearer dialog. You can also expect HDMI 2.1 passthrough (with variable refresh rate and auto low-latency mode for gamers) as well as larger woofers and greater distances between speakers than previous models.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Grab Samsung's Latest Galaxy S22 for as Low as $100 Right Now

While plenty of retailers and carriers are offering deals on Samsung's latest Galaxy S22 phones, many will require you to get locked into a 24- or 36-month contract and pay it off in installments. If you're looking to own your phone outright, unlocked with no strings attached, buying from Samsung directly is the way to go. Samsung is currently offering some great deals that allow you to grab a new S22 for as low as just $100. We'll break down the different offers below, but note that there is no clear-cut expiration on these deals, so there's no guaranteeing how long they'll be available.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

OnePlus Nord Buds wireless earbuds review

The OnePlus Nord Buds aren’t trying to be the best wireless earbuds, but they’re doing a great job being some of the best value earbuds with decent audio quality and battery life at a great price. OnePlus Nord Buds: Two-minute review. The OnePlus Nord Buds are keeping the...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Forget the Surface Book! This HP Pavilion 2-in-1 Laptop is $170 off

For anyone looking for great laptop deals, we’ve spotted a truly tempting proposition. For a limited time only, you can buy the HP Pavilion x360 Convertible Laptop direct from HP for just $530. At a considerable saving of $150, it makes embracing the 2-in-1 laptop world more affordable. We can’t guarantee how long this HP Pavilion x360 deal will stick around for, so read on while we take you through why it’s worth buying.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Review: Phenomenal Battery Life, Great Sound

The prospect of only charging your headphones once every fortnight seems improbable. Yet, here we are, with HyperX's Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset and its mammoth 300-hour battery life. And the best bit? HyperX isn't exaggerating, not one bit. Specifications. Brand: HyperX. Battery Life: 300 hours. Material: Metal, plastic. Bluetooth:...
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Wireless compact keyboard features custom actuation points

Create more space on your desk with the SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Wireless compact keyboard. It features a 60% compact size with all the features of a full-size keyboard with its side-printed secondary functions. Moreover, this compact keyboard sports lag-free connectivity options via Bluetooth 5.0, wired, or 2.4 GHz. So you can work or play games without any restrictions. Furthermore, you can personalize this SteelSeries Apex keyboard to suit your needs. In fact, it offers sensitivity customization for every key from a speed 0.2 mm to an impactful 3.8 mm. This keyboard also allows you to program 2 different actions to the same key for powerful gaming shortcuts. Finally, enjoy 2-in-1 action key binds, per-key RGB illumination, and custom actuation points, which are all programmable through an easy-to-use software.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Logitech MX Mechanical keyboard review: Form, meet function

“The Logitech MX Mechanical keyboard should be the centerpiece of your next office setup.”. The Logitech MX Mechanical fills a gap that’s plagued mechanical keyboards for years. You want a true mechanical typing experience with the slim form of Microsoft’s Surface Keyboard, but all you’ve been able to find are RGB-ridden gaming keyboards that may offer a great typing experience, but don’t look great sitting in the office.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

5 weird phones I wish were as popular as the Nothing Phone

More than almost any other smartphone right now, the Nothing Phone 1 has done an incredible job of making the tech world go head over heels for it. On the one hand, it’s easy to see why. For months, Nothing has been pitching its smartphone as something different in the industry. This is partly thanks to a transparent back, which reveals many of the Phone 1’s internal components that would otherwise be hidden. The Nothing Phone 1 also features over 900 LEDs across its backside that can be used to display incoming calls, charging status, and more. It’s different, unique, and doesn’t look like an iPhone or Galaxy S copycat.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy