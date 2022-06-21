Master & Dynamic’s MW75 headphones sound incredible but cost a small fortune

Create more space on your desk with the SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Wireless compact keyboard. It features a 60% compact size with all the features of a full-size keyboard with its side-printed secondary functions. Moreover, this compact keyboard sports lag-free connectivity options via Bluetooth 5.0, wired, or 2.4 GHz. So you can work or play games without any restrictions. Furthermore, you can personalize this SteelSeries Apex keyboard to suit your needs. In fact, it offers sensitivity customization for every key from a speed 0.2 mm to an impactful 3.8 mm. This keyboard also allows you to program 2 different actions to the same key for powerful gaming shortcuts. Finally, enjoy 2-in-1 action key binds, per-key RGB illumination, and custom actuation points, which are all programmable through an easy-to-use software.
