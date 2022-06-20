ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana Man Arrested for Leaving His Dog in the Dangerous Heat

By Brandon Michael
 4 days ago
If I've said it once, I've said it a thousand times: Take care of your pets! Sure, that's a pretty general statement, so let me be more specific: Please, make sure your pets are protected from the intense summer heat! Unfortunately, I could continue saying that until the eventual heat death...

96.5 KVKI

Shreveport Jail Inmate Dies After Beating in the Lockup

Shreveport city jail inmate has died after he was reportedly beaten by a fellow inmate while in the lockup. The elderly male prisoner died Monday, June 20th at Ochsner LSU Health hospital. 72-year-old Bobbie Young died at 4:39 p.m. at Ochsner, where he had been taken with head injuries back...
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

It’s Confirmed That Shreveport Made Top 10 List of Fattest Cities

Becker's Hospital Review Has Broken Our Chubby Little Hearts in Shreveport. WalletHub revealed that Shreveport was one of the fattest cities in the U.S. At first, we figured we could ignore it since WalletHub never has anything positive to say about Shreveport or Louisiana in general. However, Becker's Hospital Review has now acknowledged WalletHub's analysis and has basically said "WalletHub is right."
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport Police Want to Teach Your Kids How to Fish

I have a number of friends who are police officers, and while I can't speak for all law enforcement, the ones I know have a personal pet peeve in regards to their employment. They absolutely detest being introduced to a child as "the person who will take you to jail if you're bad." Those same law enforcement officers would love to be introduced as, "the person who will help you if you ever need it."
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

WATCH: Epic Brawl at Louisiana Walmart Terrorizes Shoppers

I honestly don't know what I would do if something like this happened right in front of me. The fight at the Cortana Place Walmart in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Sunday, June 19th, 2022, at around 10 pm. The altercation prompted East Baton Rouge Parish Deputies to get involved. As you can see in the video below, courtesy of Alicia Robins-Jones, mayhem ensued.
BATON ROUGE, LA
96.5 KVKI

Huge Louisiana Task Force Racks Up 171 Arrests During Crime Sweep

The heat is on in Louisiana, and I'm not talking about the temperature! The last 2 weekends have been quite successful for one crime task force in our state. The good guys racked up an impressive number of arrests during a multi-parish crime sweep that should help residents of the Sportsman's Paradise sleep a little more soundly tonight.
LOUISIANA STATE
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport Police on the Hunt for Robbery Suspect

On June 2nd, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were called to the 400 block of Columbia Drive in reference to a victim who had been involved in an altercation with a known suspect. Responding officers observed that the victim was suffering from a possible gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Are You Flying the American Flag Wrong?

There are few things we love in the south more than God, trucks, and the American Flag. (Fried chicken, fried catfish, and guns rate way up there also... but I digress) As you drive the streets of Shreveport, you're very likely to see someone flying Old Glory from the bed of their pickup. And as well-intentioned as they might be, they are probably going against actual flag etiquette.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Cost of Living Increase: How Far Does Your Cash Go in Shreveport?

There's good news and bad news when it comes to personal finances of Shreveport residents these days. The bad news is that the average household bills for Shreveporters has grown a whopping 8.40 percent this year, most likely due to inflation. Consider the math of that equation. If you didn't get a raise in pay of at least 8.40 percent this year, then you are actually losing money.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Want Trejo’s on Mansfield Before They Close? Go Now

There Have Been Multiple Rumors That Chick-fil-A is Bringing a Location to South Shreveport. I first saw a Facebook post claiming that we would soon be seeing construction start for a new Chick-fil-A location. However, there weren't many facts to back up the rumors. Keel News spoke with the Metropolitan Planning Commission Executive Director Alan Clarke, in February 2022 and he confirmed that there is a Chick-fil-A in the works on Mansfield Road in Shreveport.
MANSFIELD, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
96.5 KVKI

Two Shreveport Felons Sentenced to Federal Prison

Two Shreveport men have been sentenced to prison in Federal Court. The men both had charges for illegally possessing firearms. Damontra Vonravious Mandigo, 22, was sentenced to 87 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Shreveport Police Department officers were patrolling an area in Shreveport on March 15, 2021 and observed a vehicle parked in the driveway of a vacant residence. Officers made contact with the individual in the driver’s seat, later identified as Mandigo. A search was conducted of his vehicle and law enforcement officers found a Zastava 7.62x39mm pistol. Officers were aware that Mandigo was a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing any firearms or ammunition. He was arrested and later admitted to agents that the firearm was his. Mandigo’s prior felony convictions were for illegal use of a weapon in 2011, and attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in 2018.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport Multiple Felon Gets Natural Life Sentence

A Shreveport man who was found guilty of aggravated flight from an officer in December after having been convicted of numerous other felonies since 2008 was sentenced Monday, June 20, 2022, to natural life in prison. Tobias Williams, 33, was sentenced to life in prison without benefit of parole, probation...
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

The Funniest Things Louisiana People Say They Fear The Most

Earlier this month YouGov released their findings regarding American adults biggest phobias. The results weren't necessarily all that startling. In the poll of one thousand United States adult citizens, they discovered that 83% have at least one thing we feared. Of those fears, most considered them rational, most had discussed...
LOUISIANA STATE
96.5 KVKI

Should Fireworks Be Banned Within Shreveport City Limits?

With the Fourth of July right around the corner, the topic of fireworks always comes to the forefront. And when they are front and center, the discussion of whether or not to continue to allow fireworks to be sold and employed within city limits always seems to be debated. The Shreveport City Council did have a resolution introduced at one time by councilman James Green to ban fireworks within the city, but that resolution ended up being changed, then eventually rejected.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Confederate Monument Is Now in New Home in DeSoto Parish

The Confederate Monument that stood outside the Caddo Parish Courthouse for more than 100 years has now been reassembled at its new home in DeSoto Parish. The monument was moved after a lengthy legal fight between the Caddo Parish Commission and the Shreveport Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. The UDC owns the monument, but there was a dispute over who owned the property the monument was on at the courthouse. In 2019, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a U.S. District Court decision in favor of the Caddo Commission to remove the monument. Commissioners voted to spend nearly $800,000 to move the massive structure.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Does the Landmark Supreme Court Gun Law Ruling Affect Louisiana?

The US Supreme Court issued a landmark decision Thursday concerning gun rights directly on the heels of Congress issuing new gun control legislation. The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 striking down New York's legislation that makes is very difficult for individuals to obtain a gun carry permit. New York's existing law states one has to have a 'proper cause' to obtain a carry permit.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Did You Know About Elvis’ 1955 Caddo Parish Arrest?

The Shreveport - Bossier area is steeped in incredible music history. If you look at the past guests at places like the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium and Hirsch Coliseum, it's clear that what happened here had an effect on music worldwide. In fact, one of the most important figures in rock...
SHREVEPORT, LA
