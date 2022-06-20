Twin Gables offers unique wedding venue

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you are a golfer and caught Terri’s forecast, I’m sure you’re excited to get out and play with this warm, sunny weather ahead. When you’re looking for that tee time, be sure to check out Pigeon Creek Golf Course in West Olive. It is located on Lake Michigan Drive and 120th Street, between Grand Rapids and the Lakeshore. They offer a beautiful, links-style course that is suitable for golfers of all skill levels. On top of that, Michigan Golf Live ranked Pigeon Creek as a top 10 course in the state of Michigan for under $50. So not only are you going to experience a top-notch course here in West Michigan, but you’ll be able to do so without breaking the bank to get out there.

