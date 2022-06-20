Nepal Police Fire Tear Gas to Break Up Protests Over Fuel Prices

Quito, Ecuador — Quito is a city beleaguered — its shops shuttered and streets empty of all but thousands of Indigenous protesters clamoring for a better life, and the police and soldiers keeping them in check. Some 10,000 demonstrators have gathered in the Ecuadoran capital from all over...
Quito, Ecuador — Ecuador on Wednesday refused to end its state of emergency and said 18 police officers were missing following an attack by Indigenous protesters on a police station in the eastern Amazon region. Two people have died in the 10-day protest in which the government has declared...
A Chinese electric car company says two people were killed this week when one of its cars fell from the third floor of the company headquarters in Shanghai. Nio, a maker of electric cars, said a staff member and an employee of a partner company were inside the car when it fell out of the building Wednesday afternoon.
