More comfortable temps in the metro the next few days

For the first time in weeks, the price for gasoline in Iowa declined, but only slightly, according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and AAA-Iowa. As of Wednesday, June 22, the cost of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline dropped six cents to $4.70 per gallon. This price is a $1.83 higher than this time last year but is still below the national average of $4.96 per gallon, which was down five cents from last week. Retail diesel prices in Iowa climbed 11 cents to $5.44 per gallon, compared to $3.06 one year ago. Statewide prices were 37 cents below the national average of $5.81 per gallon. Wholesale ethanol was unchanged at $2.16. Natural gas prices plunged 84 cents to $6.77 per MMBtu at the Henry Hub reporting site.

IOWA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO