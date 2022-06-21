ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

More comfortable temps in the metro the next few days

By Chris Gloninger
KCCI.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. A bit more comfortable the next couple of days. Widespread thunderstorms looking likely into early Friday and more storms possible Saturday. Temperatures gradually warm up by mid-week next week....

Heat Advisory Issued Today in South Central Iowa

A heat advisory is in effect from noon to 7 p.m. today in south central Iowa. Daytime highs will climb into the mid-90s with heat index values as hot as 105 degrees expected in the afternoon and evening hours. The National Weather Service reminds residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing and to reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Severe Weather Action Team Responds to Tuesday Warnings

The KCII Severe Weather Action Team took the air Tuesday evening for multiple severe weather warnings issued for Washington County and southeast Iowa. At 6:44p.m., the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northwestern Washington County, southern Iowa and Keokuk Counties until 7:30p.m. Then again at 7:44p.m., the National Weather Service issued a second Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Washington, Keokuk, northwestern Henry and Jefferson counties until 8:15pm. The main threats with these storms were heavy rainfall, hail up to 3/4″ in diameter and 60mph wind gusts. There were reports of a tree down across a road in West Chester and tree damage in Keota from the storms. Four members of the KCII Severe Weather Action Team brought live coverage to the air. The one to count on for severe weather coverage first, fast and accurately is AM and FM KCII.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Thunderstorm complex causes damage and power outages Monday across region

FARGO (KFGO) – Stormy weather rolled through portions of eastern North Dakota and western Minnesota Monday afternoon and evening producing rain, high winds, and some hail. High winds reported as strong as 85 mph toppled power lines south of Fargo, causing power outages. At one point, Cass County Electric Cooperative reported about 1500 members were out of power in the Oxbow, Hickson, Chaffee, Colfax, and Kindred areas. The last of the outages were restored by early Tuesday. Xcel Energy crews were also out Monday night working to restore power to hundreds of customers in parts of Fargo, Barnesville, Dilworth, and other nearby communities.
FARGO, ND
Picking up the pieces after major storm slams the southern valley

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Many communities across eastern North Dakota and western Minnesota are cleaning up after two rounds of severe weather punched through the region. On Monday, June 20 several families who live about five miles south of Horace, North Dakota braced for impact as the storms...
HORACE, ND
Roads begin buckling under extreme heat

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Extremely hot temperatures have an impact on just about everything – people, pets, plants, even roads. During a bout of excessive heat, roads can buckle and crack, creating dangerous hazards for drivers. When roads are constructed, the material is cut into segments to create...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
Monday night storms knock out power

Severe storms have knocked out power for thousands of people across the Northland. Early Tuesday morning, Minnesota Power reported 10,057 customers without power. The lights were off for nearly 12,000 Lake Country Power customers. WDIO Storm Track meteorologists expect the severe weather threat to last until 4 a.m. Tuesday morning.
DULUTH, MN
One dead as severe storms sweep across Minnesota

One person died as severe storms packing winds in excess of 90 mph swept across Minnesota overnight. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported a man died and a woman was injured when the storms knocked a tree onto a camper southwest of Alexandria. The storms moved through just after 11...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
Iowa Average Gas Price Drops For First Time In Weeks

For the first time in weeks, the price for gasoline in Iowa declined, but only slightly, according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and AAA-Iowa. As of Wednesday, June 22, the cost of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline dropped six cents to $4.70 per gallon. This price is a $1.83 higher than this time last year but is still below the national average of $4.96 per gallon, which was down five cents from last week. Retail diesel prices in Iowa climbed 11 cents to $5.44 per gallon, compared to $3.06 one year ago. Statewide prices were 37 cents below the national average of $5.81 per gallon. Wholesale ethanol was unchanged at $2.16. Natural gas prices plunged 84 cents to $6.77 per MMBtu at the Henry Hub reporting site.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Outdoorsman Reels in MONSTER Fish [PHOTOS]

There are plenty of great fishing spots in the state of Iowa -- Okoboji, the Mississippi River, and farm ponds galore make it a nice second option to the Land of 10,000 Lakes just north of us. The folks at Outdoor X Media know it -- and they show off...
IOWA STATE
One Minnesota city hits 100 degrees on scorching Sunday

(FOX 9) - At least one western Minnesota city hit 100 degrees on Sunday as Minnesota and much of the country faces dangerous heat. Morris, in west-central Minnesota, recorded 100 degrees Sunday afternoon while other cities, including St. Cloud and Detroit Lakes, were just below, both reaching 99 degrees. As for the Twin Cities, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport recorded a high of 97. Heat indexes for many cities also hit or exceeded 100 degrees on Sunday. In Granite Falls, Little Falls and Camp Ripley, the heat index was 106 degrees.
DETROIT LAKES, MN

