Caltrans District 5 announced the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of highways 25 and 156 will result in lane closures next week. Caltrans said travelers will encounter a closure of the #2 (right) lanes on eastbound and westbound Highway 156 as well as a closure of the #2 (right) lanes on northbound and southbound Highway 25. These lane closures will be in effect June 27 through June 29 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and June 30 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO