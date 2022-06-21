ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Millennial Money: 4 items for your midyear money checklist

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w03Te_0gH97fn100

A lot can happen in six months. That’s why, as we close out the first half of the year, it makes sense to check in on your financial life.

“With inflation, I think people this year are more heavily impacted than they probably have been in many years leading up to this point,” says Jason Dall’Acqua, a certified financial planner and founder of Crest Wealth Advisors in Annapolis, Maryland. “So it’s a good time to see how things have been going ... as well as plan for what lies ahead in the remainder of the year.”

So where should you start? Add these four items to your midyear money checklist.

1. REVIEW YOUR INCOME, EXPENSES AND GOALS

You don’t have to tally up every penny you’ve made and spent over the last six months. But taking a few minutes to check a bank or budget app can help you better understand your finances and course-correct if necessary.

“Right now with inflation, even if you had a budget back in January, it probably is not the same as it is today. There are some things that are going to need to be changed. So it’s just really resetting and figuring out where you stand today versus where you thought you were going to stand today,” says Kayla Welte, a CFP with District Capital Management who lives in Denver.

Look for opportunities to scale back if you’ve spent more than anticipated. For example, you can dine out less or cancel subscription services you rarely use. “Any excess spending that you’ve been doing, you may have to cut down to account for this higher cost of things that you absolutely have to buy,” Welte says.

If you set money resolutions or other financial goals earlier this year, check on those too. Have you saved as much toward retirement or an emergency fund as you planned? Are you on track to pay off debt?

2. DEAL WITH DEBT

Debt is becoming more expensive to carry due to rising interest rates. Pay down debts sooner, particularly those with variable interest rates, to save money. These debts might include credit cards, personal loans or adjustable-rate mortgages.

Concentrate on reducing your highest-rate debt first, then move on to the next highest. Dall’Acqua also suggests switching from variable-rate to fixed-rate options by refinancing, if possible. “If you can lock in the fixed rate now, you’re likely to be saving yourself significantly in interest costs over time,” he says.

Be aware of end dates for loans in forbearance. For instance, federal student loan payments will resume on Sept. 1, barring another extension.

“At this point they have been on pause for nearly two years,” Dall’Acqua says. “So if that money has gotten lost within (people’s) overall spending, it’s going to be a big shock when they then have to resume paying.”

Setting aside money now in a separate savings fund can help soften the blow.

3. PLAN HOLIDAY SHOPPING

Inflation could make holiday gifts a little pricier this year. Create a shopping list and think about how much you can afford to spend. “Figure out what that would require for you to start saving on a weekly or monthly basis and start putting that money aside right now,” Dall’Acqua says.

Starting on shopping early can also help you manage the cost without accruing debt. Many retailers host major sale events in the summer, so you’ll find discounts well before Black Friday. Amazon’s Prime Day is coming in July. So is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

4. EXAMINE YOUR TAXES AND BENEFITS

Welte recommends using an online tax calculator to check whether you’re withholding too much or too little. This can help you avoid getting hit with a big tax bill unexpectedly or missing out on extra cash you may need now.

“If you do the math and you’re going to get a $6,000 tax refund, it would be a great time to change your W-4s, get more money in your pocket now to pay for these excess costs that are coming up with inflation rather than waiting until next April to get that refund,” Welte says.

If you need to make adjustments, fill out a new Form W-4 (you can find this on the IRS website) and submit it to your employer.

While you’re at it, evaluate your employee benefit selections. These benefits can include health insurance, life insurance, health savings accounts and flexible spending accounts, plus perks like gym memberships.

Reviewing your choices in the summer can prevent you from becoming overwhelmed in October and November, when open enrollment begins for most companies, says Joe Bautista, a CFP in Lake Oswego, Oregon.

The goal is to ensure you’re choosing the most cost-effective options that suit your needs. For example, “a PPO has higher premiums but a lower cost if you tend to use health care, lower deductibles and copays typically. But if someone doesn’t use that health care, then they can be overspending,” Bautista says.

Don’t worry about getting everything perfect right now. As Bautista says, “financial planning is dynamic, it’s not static.” Check in on your money plans periodically and update as needed.

————————————————————————————————

This column was provided to The Associated Press by the personal finance website NerdWallet. Lauren Schwahn is a writer at NerdWallet. Email: lschwahn@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @lauren—schwahn.

RELATED LINKS:

NerdWallet: The 8 best budget apps for 2022 https://bit.ly/nerdwallet-best-budget-apps

IRS: Tax withholding estimator https://apps.irs.gov/app/tax-withholding-estimator

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Motley Fool

Should You Keep All of Your Money in a Savings Account? Here's What Kevin O'Leary Says

Image source: Getty Images You'll often hear that your first financial priority should be to build yourself an emergency fund. And to that end, a good goal is to sock away enough cash in your savings account to cover three to six months of essential expenses. (Some experts, in fact, say that having up to a year's worth of expenses in cash is a good bet.)But what if you have savings beyond what you need for emergencies? Should you keep that extra cash in the bank, too?According to Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary, that's actually not a wise move at all. In...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Annapolis, MD
Annapolis, MD
Business
Local
Maryland Business
State
Oregon State
State
Maryland State
money.com

When Will Home Prices Fall? Here’s What Experts Predict

Soaring mortgage rates, tremendous demand and limited inventory are pushing home prices up, but some experts say relief is on the way. Just not in the near future. Home prices grew 20.6% year-over-year in March, the fastest annual surge in 35 years, according to a report released Tuesday by S&P Global. In some cities, that number is even higher: Tampa (34.8%), Phoenix (32.4%) and Miami (32.0%) saw the largest price gains.
MIAMI, FL
CNBC

Suze Orman: This is 'the No. 1 investment' to make right now, 'no matter what'

Inflation is at historic highs, well above anything the U.S. has seen since the early 1980s. On Friday, June 10, investors and economists will be watching closely when the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its latest consumer price index report, which measures the average change over time in prices paid by consumers for common goods and services.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Worried About a Recession? Do These 4 Things to Prepare

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Soaring inflation, raising interest rates, and generally negative...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Personal Loan#Crest Wealth Advisors#Cfp
Money

15 Cities Where Home Prices Are Way Higher Than They Should Be

It's no secret that homes are expensive everywhere. But what you might not know is that buyers in some cities are paying premiums upwards of 60%. A recent analysis from Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University identified the most overvalued housing markets in the country. The top finding? Buyers in the most overvalued market — Boise, Idaho — are paying an eye-watering premium of 73%, largely thanks to the recent boom in remote work.
BOISE, ID
Money

8 New Shortages Shoppers Are Facing This Summer, From Popcorn to Pet Food

If you think pandemic-era shortages are fading away, think again. An ongoing shortage of baby formula due to a wide-ranging manufacturer recall has been causing hardships for families in recent months. Production recently resumed at a previously-closed plant, but meanwhile the crisis is still persisting. It’s not just baby formula....
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
IRS
Motley Fool

The No. 1 Reason to Claim Social Security at Age 62

Filing for Social Security at age 62 means accepting a reduced benefit for life. Despite that financial hit, an early filing makes sense under these circumstances. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

Worried About a Recession? Consider Following These Suze Orman Tips

Following this financial guru's advice could help you prepare for an economic downturn. A recession could be imminent due to surging inflation and rising interest rates. A recession can have an adverse impact on your finances. Suze Orman has offered some tips for coping with an economic downturn. When poor...
BUSINESS
Kiplinger

I’m Retired. Should I Pay Off My Mortgage?

It’s 5 p.m. on a Tuesday, and you tune in to The Ramsey Show as you sit in gridlocked traffic. Dave Ramsey is going on about the best ways to pay down debt and why it’s imperative to be debt-free. You have two things working in your favor: (1) You have the money to do just that. (2) You only have to commute in rush-hour traffic for a few weeks longer, as you will retire at the end of the month.
INCOME TAX
ABC News

ABC News

707K+
Followers
161K+
Post
391M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy