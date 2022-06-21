ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

17 Ways to Eat, Shop, and Explore Your Way Through in Gloucester

By Sarah Shemkus
nshoremag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce you step off the beach in Gloucester, you’ll discover a community rich in heritage, food, and the arts. Here are a few of our favorite ways to enjoy this unique and dynamic city. eat+drink. Tonno. The freshest of seafood meets Italian flavors in a warm and inviting...

www.nshoremag.com

Comments / 0

Related
capecod.com

Oyster Shell Recycling Program Expands to Four Cape Cod Towns

WELLFLEET – A nonprofit’s summer program to recycle oyster shells from restaurants on Cape Cod has launched for its second year and has expanded its operation. The Massachusetts Oyster Project started shell recycling on the Cape in 2021, when it partnered with Wellfleet to divert more than 25,000 pounds of oyster shell over the season.
WELLFLEET, MA
nerej.com

Common Craft opens at Burlington Mall

Burlington, MA According to the Burlington Mall, a Simon center, Common Craft, a first-of-kind dining venue has opened. Featuring two craft beer taprooms, a boutique farm wine element, a “speakeasy” style room, and bistro with indoor and outdoor dining, Common Craft brings a completely new and exciting hospitality experience to Burlington Mall.
BURLINGTON, MA
nshoremag.com

Marblehead Bath Takes Cues From the Ocean

Despite two windows that look to the sea, this primary bath felt dark, tight, and altogether dreary. “There was a lot of builder beige,” Carly Blackmore of Habitat Design says. “It was pleading for a gut renovation.” In addition to fulfilling the owners’ wish list, which included a soaking tub, double sinks, and a walk-in shower, Blackmore wanted the approximately 100-square-foot space to reflect their love of boating and being by the water. “The location is quintessential Marblehead with a dock at the end of the street,” she says.
MARBLEHEAD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#New Museum#Outdoor Sculpture#Seafood#Pastries#Food Drink#Restaurants#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Italian#Blue Ox#Beauport Hotel#Pastaio#Corta Shop
97.5 WOKQ

This Historic $3M Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Home Has a Private Gym

“You can’t help but admire its curb appeal with signature cobalt blue shingles, dramatic gambrel roofline and elegant front porch,” according to one description from Sotheby's International Realty about the property. The historic district of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, is something else. From the elegant homes to the brick...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
nshoremag.com

Some Of Our Favorite Marinas of the North Shore

On the North Shore, summer means boating, and whether you’re cruising out to Crane Beach, sailing down the Merrimack through Newburyport, or fishing in Gloucester Harbor, there are plenty of marinas with offerings and amenities for every type of mariner. Here’s our down-the-coast list of some of what the Northshore has to offer.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Eat the Most Incredible Greek Food in Boston

Greek food is hands down one of my favorite foods. There is so much to love: the olives, the Feta cheese, the pita bread, and the various dips and spreads. I’m always on the lookout for good Greek restaurants. While visiting the city, I was craving Greek food, so I scoped out the best Greek restaurants in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
natickreport.com

Dolphin successor 7 South Bottle + Kitchen opens this week in Natick Center

7 South Bottle + Kitchen, which we assume people will just call “7 South,” opens on the first day of summer, this Tuesday (June 21) at 5pm-9:30pm. First come, first served, and dine-in only for this successor to long-time Natick restaurant Dolphin Seafood. While the Dolphin used 12 Washington St., as its address, 7 South is using 7 South Ave. as its address.
NATICK, MA
WCVB

Under the Cambridge side of the Longfellow Bridge, a hidden treasure

NEEDHAM, Mass. — The Trophy Room under the Longfellow Bridge is located on the Cambridge side of the bridge. It is accessible to the public 24/7. Steampunk Museum/Palmer, MA: Located in the Palmer village of Thorndike, the museum is located in a former church. Those interested in learning more about Bruce and Melanie Rosenbaum's design business and their art can visit their website for more: www.modvic.com.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best lobster rolls in New Hampshire

Lobster rolls are a great summertime treat, but where can you find the best in New Hampshire? See the top places, according to our viewers. The Stumble Inn gets praise for the lobster rolls it has available as a special during the summer. 4. Tuckaway Tavern and Butchery in Raymond.
RESTAURANTS
CNHI

Gloucester entrepreneur named executive director of Cape Ann YMCA

Erina McWilliam-Lopez of Gloucester will serve as Cape Ann YMCA’s new executive director. She starts Monday, July 11. “I’m thrilled to be joining this incredibly impactful and driven team,” she told the Times. “The Y has a long history of meeting the moment and has been source of strength and resilience in our community.”
FUN 107

Free and Simple Travel Around Plymouth With New Shuttle Service

Forget calling for an Uber, Plymouth is offering visitors free shuttle service around town this summer with its new Ride Circuit electric cars. See Plymouth is debuting three electric vehicles to help locals and tourists alike get around America's Hometown this summer for no cost. These absolutely free rides mean the stress of driving around town or walking from attraction to attraction can be a thing of the past, not to mention the break it can be for your gas tank.
PLYMOUTH, MA
restaurantclicks.com

The Best BYOB Restaurants in Boston

There’s nothing worse than heading to a restaurant for a date night or to catch up with friends only to discover the drinks cost a million dollars or (even worse) that you can’t find anything you like on the drinks menu!. That’s why I love a BYOB restaurant....
BOSTON, MA
nhmagazine.com

Best of NH 2022 Desserts, Ice Cream Stands, Coffee & Bakeries

Originally from Atlanta, mother-daughter team Courtney and Romonia Daniel thought Dover could use a bit of Southern comfort. Specifically, in the form of baked goods. And so, A Southern Girl Bakery was born. Romonia told us back in October (see the story here) that she learned to love baking in her grandmother’s kitchen, and Courtney adds that their goal is “bringing those memories from the South, and just trying to recreate it per se, here in New England.” And, yes, no doubt the menu is full of decadent, delicious treats, from cupcakes (including booze-infused ones) and coconut pie to cobbler and double-layer cakes, but those with special dietary needs aren’t left out. They also offer a number of different baked goods that are gluten-free, “everything-free” (no nuts, dairy, eggs, tree nuts, coconut or sesame), sugar-free and vegan.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy