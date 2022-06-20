ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon County, WI

Vernon County investigating two deaths at Coon Valley home

By Rayos Syndication User
wglr.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is no danger to the public, according...

www.wglr.com

WEAU-TV 13

2 people found dead in rural Vernon County identified

TOWN OF COON (VERNON COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office identified the two people found dead at a home in the Town of Coon Sunday. According to a release, 47-year-old Tina Schermerhorn and 48-year-old Rick Schermerhorn were found dead at a home on County Road P north of Westby and Coon Valley.
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Bodies identified in Vernon County death investigation

TOWN OF COON, Wis. (WKBT) – An update from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday named individuals involved in a death investigation. According to the release, responders discovered 47-year-old Tina Schermerhorn deceased with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a residence along County Road P Sunday. Deputies later discovered Rick Schermerhorn, age 48, deceased with multiple gunshot wounds.
County
