A three-phase resolution was proposed by Norton’s Parks and Cemetery Board regarding Norton Center Cemetery at the work session June 20. The headstones have been deteriorating for years at the Cleveland-Massillon Road cemetery and many are illegible. Instead of fixing the individual headstones, Chairman Neva Gibson has proposed the city erect a monument or plaque constructed of granite. The monument would contain names, birth dates and death dates.

NORTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO