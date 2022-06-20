How a cantor-turned-roaster built a coffee empire in Ferndale

DETROIT (FOX 2) - This isn't your average carnival…. At the Detroit Booze Carnival on Friday, you can sample beer, spirits, and seltzers while competing in oversized games, including human foosball, giant corn hole, darts, beer pong, and more. Plus, try your hand at massive board games, like Battleship and...
It's been a tough few years for the brunch-loving crowd. With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting restaurants and only allowing takeout for several months at a time, those craving a morning out with a Bloody Mary and some avocado toast had to recreate the experience at home. But with restrictions lifted,...
This weekend, there is a food throwdown that might be right up your alley. It is called “Burger Battle Detroit” at Eastern Market where more than 15 local chefs will compete to be crowned the burger champion. The reigning champions who are coming back to defend their trophy,...
Allbirds Inc., a sustainable footwear and apparel brand, is poised to open its first store in Michigan. "We are thrilled to open our first store in Michigan at the Somerset Collection this Fall," Talia Loewenstein, global real estate director for Allbirds, said in an emailed statement. "We look forward to building community through events with our Allgood Collective at our store and continuing our pursuit of making better things in a better way."
I am often asked as a Detroit local what there is to do around here, by out-of-towners or neighbors that don’t get out much. Common answers (my answers are anything but common) might include the Detroit Zoo, the DIA, Belle Isle, or the Riverwalk, and while all are fantastic and very entertaining answers, I like to give suggestions that are a little bit more like me: odd, weird, quirky, funny, or obscure perhaps.
Two businesses were destroyed and others were damaged during a large fire that erupted in downtown Holly late Tuesday afternoon. Village Council President Thomas McKenney said Wednesday morning that the Battle Alley Arcade Antiques Mall, at 108 Battle Alley, and Andy's Place bar, at 208 S. Broad St., were destroyed in the blaze. The Creative Fashions of Holly women's clothing store, at 106 Battle Alley, and the historic Holly Hotel restaurant and venue, at 110 Battle Alley, were damaged.
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Sitting in disarray at 8427 W. Jefferson Avenue in Detroit's Delray neighborhood sits the deserted Ideal Bar. According to comments on the Bikes, Books & a Little...
The last time Waterford Oaks Waterpark was open, there was a different president in office and gas wasn't $5 a gallon. Not even close. But things have changed as they have at Michigan's oldest wave pool, which will finally reopen to the public Sunday for the first time since 2019 after a two-year closure because of COVID-19 and then a nationwide lifeguard shortage.
There's a water park located in Ypsilanti that many Michiganders didn't even know existed...until now. Michigan isn't really known for its waterparks. I mean they can only be open for a few months out of the year, so who wants to really invest that kind of money? Don't get me wrong, we have lots of water parks but only a handful are really nice.
The African World Festival will be held at Detroit’s Hart Plaza for the first time in nearly a decade. But many of those who attend the 39th annual event, which will be held July 15-17, will have to pay to do so for the first time. Jamon Jordan, City of Detroit historian and a festival […]
For the first time since 2019, people will be able to gather downtown to watch the iconic 2022 Ford Fireworks show illuminate the sky over the Detroit River. Entering its 64th year, thousands of spectators are expected to gather Monday to admire fireworks that will be released from barges on the Detroit River. Tony Michaels, president and CEO of the Parade Company, said he's excited the show is returning to its original location.
(CBS DETROIT) – After being hosted at the Charles H. Wright Museum for several years, the African World Festival will return to Detroit’s Hart Plaza this year.
At the same time the museum announced where the festival would be held, it was also announced it would be held a few weeks earlier in July, rather than when in August, when it typically happens.
The African World Festival is Detroit’s largest celebration of the African culture and includes several performances by local and national artists, food and art vendors, programming for both children and adults, and information booths with community resources.
The 2022 headliners...
Urban planner and tour guide Michael Boettcher is leading walking tours this Pride Month and beyond with Detroit History Tours that take visitors through decades of LGBTQ history in downtown Detroit. The timeline of the tour begins in 1846, when Michigan codified its anti-sodomy laws, and leads into the watershed...
We've already told you about all the killer shows that are coming to Pine Knob, Sterling Heights (Freedom Hill), Detroit and Flint this year. Now let's touch on some of the awesome shows that are coming to Royal Oak. If a rock concert is coming to Royal Oak, you can...
If you’re looking for the best burgers in Detroit, you’ve come to the right place!. Burgers are easy to love, which is why they are so popular. The combination of a juicy ground beef patty and a fresh, fluffy bun functions as the perfect canvas for a culinary adventure.
The once-booming restaurant chain known for its ice cream and diner-style menu, Friendly’s, opened its doors back in 1935. At the height of its business, there were over 850 Friendly’s restaurants in the United States. More recently, the company has filed for bankruptcy twice since 2011. The recent closure of one Friendly’s location at 1243 Broad Street in Bloomfield has caused a debate within the local community. The Bloomfield Planning Board has received an application that would replace the former Friendly’s site with a combined Taco Bell and Wendy’s, and many residents in the community are actively opposing. Read on to learn more about the proposed Taco Bell and Wendy’s in the previous Friendly’s location at 1243 Broad Street in Bloomfield.
