ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferndale, MI

How a cantor-turned-roaster built a coffee empire in Ferndale

By Anna Fifelski
Crain's Detroit Business
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York-born Frank Lanzkron-Tamarazo used to think he was...

www.crainsdetroit.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Detroit Booze Carnival: Drink and play giant games at Eastern Market

DETROIT (FOX 2) - This isn't your average carnival…. At the Detroit Booze Carnival on Friday, you can sample beer, spirits, and seltzers while competing in oversized games, including human foosball, giant corn hole, darts, beer pong, and more. Plus, try your hand at massive board games, like Battleship and...
ClickOnDetroit.com

The battle to crown the best burger in the D

This weekend, there is a food throwdown that might be right up your alley. It is called “Burger Battle Detroit” at Eastern Market where more than 15 local chefs will compete to be crowned the burger champion. The reigning champions who are coming back to defend their trophy,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Farmington Hills, MI
Lifestyle
City
Farmington, MI
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Ferndale, MI
Lifestyle
City
Ferndale, MI
City
Farmington Hills, MI
Ferndale, MI
Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
State
New York State
Crain's Detroit Business

First Allbirds store in Michigan to open at Somerset Collection

Allbirds Inc., a sustainable footwear and apparel brand, is poised to open its first store in Michigan. "We are thrilled to open our first store in Michigan at the Somerset Collection this Fall," Talia Loewenstein, global real estate director for Allbirds, said in an emailed statement. "We look forward to building community through events with our Allgood Collective at our store and continuing our pursuit of making better things in a better way."
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Don’t be basic: 22 off-the-beaten-path Michigan attractions to check out

I am often asked as a Detroit local what there is to do around here, by out-of-towners or neighbors that don’t get out much. Common answers (my answers are anything but common) might include the Detroit Zoo, the DIA, Belle Isle, or the Riverwalk, and while all are fantastic and very entertaining answers, I like to give suggestions that are a little bit more like me: odd, weird, quirky, funny, or obscure perhaps.
DETROIT, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

'Extensive damage' to Holly Hotel, other businesses after fire

Two businesses were destroyed and others were damaged during a large fire that erupted in downtown Holly late Tuesday afternoon. Village Council President Thomas McKenney said Wednesday morning that the Battle Alley Arcade Antiques Mall, at 108 Battle Alley, and Andy's Place bar, at 208 S. Broad St., were destroyed in the blaze. The Creative Fashions of Holly women's clothing store, at 106 Battle Alley, and the historic Holly Hotel restaurant and venue, at 110 Battle Alley, were damaged.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cantor#Food Drink
Detroit News

As Oakland's two water parks gear up to finally open, expect some changes

The last time Waterford Oaks Waterpark was open, there was a different president in office and gas wasn't $5 a gallon. Not even close. But things have changed as they have at Michigan's oldest wave pool, which will finally reopen to the public Sunday for the first time since 2019 after a two-year closure because of COVID-19 and then a nationwide lifeguard shortage.
Banana 101.5

Did You Know This Awesome Looking Water Park in Ypsilanti Existed?

There's a water park located in Ypsilanti that many Michiganders didn't even know existed...until now. Michigan isn't really known for its waterparks. I mean they can only be open for a few months out of the year, so who wants to really invest that kind of money? Don't get me wrong, we have lots of water parks but only a handful are really nice.
YPSILANTI, MI
Michigan Advance

African World Festival returns to Detroit’s Hart Plaza, entrance fee concerns some

The African World Festival will be held at Detroit’s Hart Plaza for the first time in nearly a decade. But many of those who attend the 39th annual event, which will be held July 15-17, will have to pay to do so for the first time. Jamon Jordan, City of Detroit historian and a festival […] The post African World Festival returns to Detroit’s Hart Plaza, entrance fee concerns some appeared first on Michigan Advance.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Detroit News

Let the show begin: Ford Fireworks, other 4th of July displays to light up local skies

For the first time since 2019, people will be able to gather downtown to watch the iconic 2022 Ford Fireworks show illuminate the sky over the Detroit River. Entering its 64th year, thousands of spectators are expected to gather Monday to admire fireworks that will be released from barges on the Detroit River. Tony Michaels, president and CEO of the Parade Company, said he's excited the show is returning to its original location.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

The 39th Annual African World Festival Returns To Hart Plaza In 2022

(CBS DETROIT) – After being hosted at the Charles H. Wright Museum for several years, the African World Festival will return to Detroit’s Hart Plaza this year. At the same time the museum announced where the festival would be held, it was also announced it would be held a few weeks earlier in July, rather than when in August, when it typically happens. The African World Festival is Detroit’s largest celebration of the African culture and includes several performances by local and national artists, food and art vendors, programming for both children and adults, and information booths with community resources. The 2022 headliners...
Crain's Detroit Business

Take a walking tour of Detroit's LGBTQ history for Pride Month

Urban planner and tour guide Michael Boettcher is leading walking tours this Pride Month and beyond with Detroit History Tours that take visitors through decades of LGBTQ history in downtown Detroit. The timeline of the tour begins in 1846, when Michigan codified its anti-sodomy laws, and leads into the watershed...
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

Five Must-See Rock Concerts Coming to Royal Oak in 2022

We've already told you about all the killer shows that are coming to Pine Knob, Sterling Heights (Freedom Hill), Detroit and Flint this year. Now let's touch on some of the awesome shows that are coming to Royal Oak. If a rock concert is coming to Royal Oak, you can...
foodieflashpacker.com

Best Detroit Burgers | 10 Must-Try Burgers in Detroit Michigan

If you’re looking for the best burgers in Detroit, you’ve come to the right place!. Burgers are easy to love, which is why they are so popular. The combination of a juicy ground beef patty and a fresh, fluffy bun functions as the perfect canvas for a culinary adventure.
DETROIT, MI
themontclairgirl.com

Bloomfield Residents Push Back on Opening Up a Taco Bell + Wendy’s

The once-booming restaurant chain known for its ice cream and diner-style menu, Friendly’s, opened its doors back in 1935. At the height of its business, there were over 850 Friendly’s restaurants in the United States. More recently, the company has filed for bankruptcy twice since 2011. The recent closure of one Friendly’s location at 1243 Broad Street in Bloomfield has caused a debate within the local community. The Bloomfield Planning Board has received an application that would replace the former Friendly’s site with a combined Taco Bell and Wendy’s, and many residents in the community are actively opposing. Read on to learn more about the proposed Taco Bell and Wendy’s in the previous Friendly’s location at 1243 Broad Street in Bloomfield.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy