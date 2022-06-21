ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Ahead Of Supreme Court Decision, Democrats Mount Billboards Hitting GOP On Abortion Rights

By Jonathan Nicholson
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EZTnX_0gH6NvHR00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mTJ6n_0gH6NvHR00 House Democrats are hoping to capitalize on concerns over a looming U.S. Supreme Court decision expected to roll back the 1973 Roe v. Wade abortion precedent by sponsoring billboards aimed at reminding voters of Republican candidates' views. (Photo: MANDEL NGAN via Getty Images)

As Washington braces for what is expected to be a U.S. Supreme Court decision sharply restricting women’s reproductive rights, House Democrats are trying to put the issue front and center on the campaign trail.

Their weapon of choice? Roadside billboards meant to remind motorists of individual Republican candidates’ stances on abortion .

“Republicans have made their extremist crusade against abortion crystal clear and to their own dismay an overwhelming majority of Americans strongly disagree with them,” said Helen Kalla, a spokesperson for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the campaign arm of House Democrats.

The timing is auspicious in that the Supreme Court is expected almost any day to formally hand down the ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a draft of which was obtained by Politico weeks ago. The decision as drafted would largely gut the legal basis for abortion, leading to it being heavily restricted or completely banned in about half the states .

While Republicans for decades campaigned on rolling back the almost 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion in 1973, they’ve taken a much quieter tack since the draft’s release showed them on the verge of a major victory.

Capitol Hill Republicans preferred to shift the conversation away from the implications of the decision soon after the leak. Donald Trump, a two-time divorcé who courted evangelical support by successfully promising to appoint pro-life Supreme Court justices, notably did not tout the win in his recent speech to the Faith and Freedom Coalition.

The DCCC ad campaign, described as a “five-figure buy” for nine billboards, will target 13 Republican candidates in North Carolina, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania and California.

“Unfortunately for these swing-district GOP candidates, we will be relentlessly reminding voters of Republicans’ out-of-touch views until November,” Kalla said.

The Republican candidates targeted by the campaign include Bo Hines in North Carolina; Mark Robertson, Sam Peters and April Becker in Nevada; Madison Gesiotto Gilbert and Rep. Steve Chabot in Ohio; Alek Skarlatos, Lori Chavez-Deremer and Mike Erickson in Oregon; and Lisa Scheller and Jeremy Shaffer in Pennsylvania; and Rep. Mike Garcia in California.

And though not in a competitive district, the other Republican targeted is House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.).

While other billboard mock-ups seen by HuffPost include faces of the candidates and verbiage accusing Republicans of wanting to “ban abortion” or “roll back women’s rights,” McCarthy’s says if Republicans win, “reproductive freedom is over” and includes a picture of McCarthy with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), a Republican Party firebrand who was removed from serving on House committees.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 34

Viva Satire!
3d ago

Religious Zealots who seek to control what pregnant women do with their own bodies, on the Supreme Court or in Congress should see a psychiatrist for their mental problems.

Reply
6
diane vaughan
3d ago

Look out America we are going to have a massive earthquake from all of the temper tantrum foot stompers! I wonder if they will hold their breath until their faces turn blue or if they will throw themselves to the ground just a wailing. 😁😁😁😁😁

Reply(6)
5
Paul Boccuti
3d ago

Women want "equal" rights but not equal responsibilities. Once women have to sign up for the draft when they turn 18, then we can even begin to talk about the "right" to murder a baby.

Reply(2)
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
State
Oregon State
The Independent

Voices: We stripped down at Joel Osteen’s megachurch to protest for abortion rights. This is who we are

Last Sunday, May 29, Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights held an emergency national organizing summit. In her introduction, the organization’s co-founder Sunsara Taylor challenged us to move from shock at the news about Roe to action; from “How dare the Supreme Court overturn abortion rights?” to “We must dare to rise up in our millions in nonviolent protest to stop them.”One week later, on June 4, a group of us jumped up in Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Megachurch in Houston and took it upon ourselves to dare. We stripped down to our underwear and yelled out, “My body, my choice!”...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Chabot
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

Texas congressman says busloads of migrants heading to his district: 'System is completely overwhelmed'

Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, said Friday on "Fox & Friends" that DHS plans to drop off busloads of migrants in San Angelo, which is located inside his district. Pfluger asked why migrants are being placed in communities like this one, rather than sanctuary cities and called out the Biden administration's mishandling of the southern border crisis as a large caravan is headed toward the United States.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Democrats#U S Supreme Court#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#House#Getty Images#Republicans#Americans#The Supreme Court#Politico
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Mexican President shares video of Ted Cruz, mocking him as an NRA stooge, at press conference

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador slammed three Cuban-American US senators representing both the Republicans and Democrats during a press conference with the Mexican media. Speaking on Wednesday morning, Mr Obrador accused New Jersey Democrat Bob Menendez, Florida Republican Marco Rubio, Texas Republican Ted Cruz, and other Cubans in the US of using their influence to keep the US embargo against Cuba in place. Mr Obrador said Cuba was one of the reasons for his absence from the Summit of the Americas, which is being hosted by President Joe Biden in Los Angeles, California. Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua were...
U.S. POLITICS
HuffPost

HuffPost

84K+
Followers
4K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy