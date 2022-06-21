ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

I just recovered from BA.2. Can I get BA.4/5?

By Kristina Fiore
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xwYqe_0gH5BEch00

Most people who have been infected with COVID-19 in the U.S. in the past couple of months likely had the BA.2 or BA.2.12.1 variant, both lineages of the original omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2. Now, BA.4 and BA.5 are here, and they're starting to make up a larger proportion of U.S. cases .

So if someone was recently infected with a BA.2 lineage, are they mostly protected against reinfection with BA.4 or BA.5?

Probably not, infectious disease experts say.

MORE: CDC gives the go-ahead for Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months

"It's expected that there's probably not much cross-protection between them," Amesh Adalja, MD, an infectious disease physician at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in Baltimore, told MedPage Today .

Adalja said it essentially comes down to the number and type of mutations in the receptor binding domain of the spike protein. There's an "abundance" of important mutations, he said, which doesn't bode well for protection against reinfection.

"That's what you expect with this viral family," Adalja said. "The virus is going to be able to continue to evolve to reinfect us at will."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YaPaZ_0gH5BEch00
Spencer Platt/Getty Images - PHOTO: A COVID-19 testing and vaccination site is open on a Brooklyn street, April 18, 2022, in New York.

James Lawler, MD, MPH, of the University of Nebraska Medical Center's Global Center for Health Security in Omaha, said predicting reinfection with BA.4 or BA.5 after BA.2 is "mostly educated guesses at this point," but there are "some historical data, data from epidemiological studies, and lab studies of neutralizing antibodies" that help inform what will happen with these two new variants.

It's unlikely that someone who was recently infected by a BA.2 lineage will be reinfected with that lineage, Lawler said. "Those antibody studies seem to be pretty consistent. We don't have great correlation of immunity between antibody levels and protection, but as a general rule, studies have shown that high titers of neutralizing antibodies generally predict higher levels of protection."

MORE: COVID-19-related deaths remain steady despite recent surge in infections

Lawler said it's "quite likely and highly predictable that people who were infected with BA.2 will be susceptible to infection with BA.4 or BA.5, and that susceptibility will grow as time goes on, as you get further away from your prior infection."

Adalja agreed that reinfection with BA.4 or BA.5 likely will be dependent on time since last infection -- though the durability of protection may be getting shorter, he noted.

Earlier in the pandemic, he said, there were "several months where it was unlikely you'd be reinfected. Then omicron occurred and people who had delta recently were able to get omicron within weeks of recovery, and the same is happening now."

"It depends on the variant," he said. Protection against reinfection "would be expected to be months if there are no immune-evasive changes. Now, it's probably a matter of weeks to a month."

He cautioned that there are no definitive studies to pin down the durability of immunity after infection with the BA.2 lineages, and it "probably varies from person to person" -- by age and by the type of immunity, whether it's "natural," hybrid, or vaccine-induced immunity, for instance.

What about getting reinfected with BA.5 after recovering from BA.4, or vice versa? While there are even fewer data to help answer that question, Adalja noted that BA.4 and BA.5 share some key mutations, and they're "more related to each other than they are to the other Omicron sublineages," so there may be less of a chance of reinfection.

MORE: Researchers are studying long COVID in kids -- here's what they know so far

Lawler said the differences in the variants within the Omicron lineage are vast, and that some experts argue they should be designated with their own Greek letters.

"BA.2 is as different from BA.1 as delta was from Alpha ... in terms of the number and types of mutations," Lawler said. "I think they're different enough that we need to be treating them as if they're completely distinct variants."

Substantial genetic changes in SARS-CoV-2 shouldn't come as a surprise, Adalja said, because that's just how coronaviruses behave. The key is being able to face new variants with the best possible protection, including vaccination, boosters, and antivirals.

"In general, we should expect reinfection," he said. "It's really about making sure reinfections are mild."

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Why boosted Americans seem to be getting more COVID-19 infections

As COVID-19 cases began to accelerate again this spring, federal data suggests the rate of breakthrough COVID infections in April was worse in boosted Americans compared to unboosted Americans — though rates of deaths and hospitalizations remained the lowest among the boosted. The new data do not mean booster...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Fauci has COVID: Biden's pandemic tsar, 81, is struck down with virus and claims he has had no recent contact with the president

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who President Joe Biden tapped as his pandemic tsar, has come down with covid. The National Institutes of Health announced on Wednesday that Fauci, 81, tested positive for the virus on a rapid antigen test but has not had any recent contact with the president or any other senior officials.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
Fortune

Here’s where COVID levels are starting to spike again, according to the CDC

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. COVID-19 cases are once again topping 100,000 per day in the U.S., and that number could be significantly higher as the number of unreported cases grows, thanks to at-home testing. But not all areas are equal when it comes to risk levels.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Millions of Covid-19 patients are warned they may have a deadly hidden kidney disease as shock medical study finds one in five are at risk - but it can be treated if detected early

Millions of Covid patients may have an undiagnosed, potentially fatal acute kidney disease, according to a new study. University of Queensland researchers say one in five virus patients admitted to hospital and two in five in intensive care develop acute kidney disease (AKI), a condition where the kidneys fail to filter waste from the blood.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Brooklyn#Ba#Medpage Today#Mph
contagionlive.com

“Long COVID” May Be Caused by High Levels of Virus-Specific T Cells

Patients suffering from post-acute sequelae of COVID-19, or “long COVID,” had virus-specific T cells that were more than 100 times higher than patients who fully recovered from COVID-19 infection. Surviving a COVID-19 infection is only half the battle. Approximately 20-30% of people who contract COVID-19 develop post-acute sequelae...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
The Atlantic

You Are Going to Get COVID Again … And Again … And Again

Two and a half years and billions of estimated infections into this pandemic, SARS-CoV-2’s visit has clearly turned into a permanent stay. Experts knew from early on that, for almost everyone, infection with this coronavirus would be inevitable. As James Hamblin memorably put it back in February 2020, “You’re Likely to Get the Coronavirus.” By this point, in fact, most Americans have. But now, as wave after wave continues to pummel the globe, a grimmer reality is playing out. You’re not just likely to get the coronavirus. You’re likely to get it again and again and again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

This May Be the COVID Variant Scientists Are Dreading

COVID-19 cases are increasing again in the United Kingdom, potentially signaling a future surge in infections in the United States and other countries. A pair of new subvariants of the dominant Omicron variant—BA.4 and BA.5—appear to be driving the uptick in cases in the U.K. Worryingly, these subvariants seem to partially dodge antibodies from past infection or vaccination, making them more transmissible than other forms of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

ABC News

707K+
Followers
161K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy