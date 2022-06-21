Celeb Makeup Artist Delina Medhin On Mixing Matte & Dewy Makeup

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Gray, silver, platinum, dusted, frosted, icy—whatever you call your white strands, we’re here to help you care for them. And for those who have embraced the icier hues, we know that these silver strands are often a point of pride. According to a recent survey done by the University of Exeter that interviewed 80 people who had transitioned to going gray, there were a myriad of reasons why they made the switch. Some cited practical reasons (struggling to keep up with hair color maintenance and appointments), while others said they felt gray hair helped them appear more serious in a professional setting. However, the most common reasons they found were authenticity—the participants felt more like their natural selves by letting the gray grow in.

