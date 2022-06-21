ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Macron holds postelection talks with French party leaders

By SYLVIE CORBET
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QTCSz_0gH4eif100
1 of 15

PARIS (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron held talks Tuesday with France’s main party leaders in a bid to show he is open to dialogue after his centrist alliance failed to win an absolute majority in parliamentary elections.

The meetings at the Elysee presidential palace come after Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne formally offered her resignation Tuesday, in line with the tradition after parliamentary elections. Macron immediately rejected the offer and maintained the current government.

Macron’s Together! alliance won 245 seats in Sunday’s parliamentary elections — 44 seats short of a majority in the National Assembly, France’s most powerful house of parliament.

The leftist Nupes coalition won 131 seats to become the main opposition force. The far-right National Rally got 89 seats in the 577-member chamber, up from its previous eight.

Macron held successive meetings with opposition members, including the president of The Republicans, Christian Jacob, the head of the Socialist Party, Olivier Faure, and far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

Macron also met with representatives of his own party and allied movements. Other meetings were scheduled Wednesday.

Talks were aiming at finding “potential constructive solutions” to the situation, according to Macron’s office.

Macron has not publicly commented on the elections’ results yet.

Instead, in his first public appearance since the elections, he appeared Tuesday evening on a stage set up in the Elysee courtyard for France’s Music Day, for a show in front of about 2,000 guests. Macron said that while being busy all day with politics, it was now time for entertainment. “Be happy!” he told the crowd.

With the most seats at the National Assembly, his government still has the ability to rule, but only by bargaining with legislators. To prevent potential deadlock, Macron’s party and allies may try to negotiate on a case-by-case basis with lawmakers from the center-left and from the conservative party.

Macron was reelected in April on an agenda including measures to boost purchasing power, tax cuts and raising the minimum retirement age from 62 to 65.

After her meeting with Macron, Le Pen said that he “listens,” but “does he hear? We’ll see.”

She said she told him her party’s MPs will be part of the opposition but don’t want to do “systematic obstruction.”

“If measures are being proposed that go in the right direction ... we will vote for them. If they go in the wrong direction, we will amend them. If they are not amended as we want, then we will oppose them,” she said.

On his way out of the Elysee, Jacob said The Republicans, who hold 61 seats, won’t enter into any “pact or coalition” with Macron’s centrists. However, he opened the door to voting in favor of some measures if they are in line with his party’s platform.

He notably mentioned pension changes, since the conservatives are, like Macron, in favor of raising the retirement age.

The Socialist leader, Olivier Faure, told reporters “it’s possible to move forward” but “we won’t approve policies which would be contrary to commitments we made to the French.”

Faure advocated for a measure proposed by the leftist coalition to bring the monthly minimum salary from about 1,300 euros to 1,500 euros.

Macron will also soon need to handle another issue : a government reshuffle. Three ministers — out of the 15 who were running for reelection — have lost their seats and won’t be able to stay in the government under the rules he set.

While keeping him busy at home, the situation at parliament is not expected to destabilize Macron’s international agenda. The French president holds substantial powers over foreign policy, European affairs and defense.

Macron is to travel to Brussels for a European summit scheduled on Thursday and Friday. He will then head to a G-7 meeting in Germany next week, followed by a NATO summit in Spain and a brief visit to Portugal.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivier Faure
Person
Emmanuel Macron
The Associated Press

Italy’s Draghi gets backing for government line on Ukraine

ROME (AP) — Premier Mario Draghi secured Senate backing Tuesday to continue supporting Ukraine against Russia, following calls from the 5-Star Movement leadership for Italy to stop sending weapons and focus more on diplomacy. Draghi outlined Italy’s Ukraine policy, and briefed senators on his recent visit to Kyiv alongside...
POLITICS
BBC

French elections: Macron loses majority as French vote fragments

Less than two months after he was re-elected president, Emmanuel Macron has lost control of the French National Assembly following a strong performance by a left alliance and the far right. He had called on voters to deliver a solid majority. But his centrist coalition lost dozens of seats in...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#French Party#The National Assembly#National Rally#Republicans#The Socialist Party#El
BBC

Emmanuel Macron a chastened and greatly weakened leader

On the night in April when Emmanuel Macron won his re-election victory, everyone noticed the strange, subdued atmosphere that seemed to surround him. No flashing smiles, no pumping speech of hope. It was as if he already knew that celebration would be misplaced. Two months later, we can see that...
POLITICS
CNBC

European leaders formally accept Ukraine as a candidate to join the EU

BRUSSELS — Leaders of the European Union on Thursday formally approved Ukraine's candidate status to join the bloc — the first official step toward full membership. Charles Michel, president of the European Council, late Thursday confirmed that the 27 leaders had approved EU candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova, calling it a "historic moment."
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
Country
Germany
US News and World Report

Italy's 5-Star Leader Pledges to Support Draghi Despite Schism

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's 5-Star Movement is not considering leaving Mario Draghi's government, party chief Giuseppe Conte said on Wednesday, dismissing suggestions he could withdraw after his group broke in two. Following weeks of tension with Conte, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio left the 5-Star to form a new parliamentary...
POLITICS
The Week

Israel's fragile government falls, teeing up new prime minister, 5th election in 3 years

Israel's diverse eight-party governing coalition will dissolve parliament before July, setting up another round of elections in the fall, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced Monday night. Bennett and Yair Lapid, the head of the centrist Yesh Atid party and current foreign minister, cobbled together an unlikely coalition of parties across the ideological spectrum a year ago to unseat Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister. The new election, Israel's fifth in three years, will most likely take place in October.
MIDDLE EAST
International Business Times

EU To Grant Ukraine Candidate Status In 'Message Of Solidarity'

European leaders will formally accept Ukraine as a candidate to join the EU on Thursday, a bold geopolitical move triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine but a reminder that the 27-nation bloc will need a major overhaul as it looks to enlarge again. Although it could take Ukraine and neighbouring...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: The legacy of the Brexit referendum is a divided, confused Britain

Six years since the vote, and two years since the UK actually left the EU, Professor Sir John Curtice’s poll of polls suggests that 52 per cent would vote in a new referendum to rejoin the EU and 48 per cent to stay out. It feels as if we are fated to be divided by the cursed ratio for ever.That is why Boris Johnson’s slogan about uniting the country and levelling up sounds so hollow. His premiership is built on division. There is nothing necessarily wrong with that. Democratic votes are binary. But there are different political styles. Tony Blair...
ELECTIONS
BBC

By-election defeats: Ex-leader Michael Howard calls for Boris Johnson to go

Former Conservative leader Michael Howard has called for Boris Johnson to resign following by-election defeats in Tiverton and Honiton, and Wakefield. Lord Howard told the BBC's World at One programme that fresh leadership was needed and urged MPs to act. Mr Johnson won a confidence vote this month, which cannot...
ELECTIONS
International Business Times

Weakened Scholz Seeks To Seize G7 Opportunity

The last time Germany hosted a G7 summit, then-chancellor Angela Merkel produced a series of viral images with Barack Obama, clinking giant mugs in a traditional Bavarian beer garden and communing against a verdant Alpine backdrop. Her successor Olaf Scholz, hobbled in domestic opinion polls and of modest global stature,...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

956K+
Followers
463K+
Post
434M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy