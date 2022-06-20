ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Medical Report: Vaccines are not magic, but they do reduce chance of severe infection

By Dr Brian Mc Donough
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — More than two years after the emergence of COVID-19 in this country, one misconception still remains. Many still believe that getting the COVID-19 vaccine prevents a person from getting COVID-19.

The danger of this false narrative is that there are still people who are not getting the vaccine because they say it is not 100% protective.

This is what the scientific facts support: Getting the vaccine reduces the chances of hospitalization and death — just like getting the flu vaccine reduces the chances of getting a severe case of the flu.

The COVID-19 vaccine is not a free ticket to absolute immunity. And boosters are needed to maintain its effects.

