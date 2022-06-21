Star Trek: Strange New Wo...

The theme in this episode is…love? Hate? Desire? Death? It’s hard to say, but one thing’s for sure, Evil is back!. Let’s start with desire. In last season’s episode, Kristen and David kissed. And kissed. And kissed. I found it strangely beautiful, given how long they’ve had these very palpable feelings for one another. But before anything more can happen Kristen grabs her clothes and runs out of the room, only to return moments later to finish the job! Such passion, such joy! If only Kristen had actually been there, because apparently who/whatever came into that room after Kristen left was not who David thought it was. But even a forked tongue did little to deter him.

TV SERIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO