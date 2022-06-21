ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star Trek: Strange New Wo...

Cover picture for the articleChristina Chong as La\'an and Melissa Navia as Ortegas of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK:. Christina...

Star Wars: Hayden Christensen Says George Lucas Made Him Invent Wattanese Overnight

There is little doubt that the Star Wars Universe has its share of aliens who speak in their own unique language. However, there's one specific language that was created not by writers but by Hayden Christensen! The Obi-Wan Kenobi actor has just revealed that he had to improvise Wattanese in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones!
The Best Sci-Fi TV Shows to Watch on Netflix

Basically, Netflix has it all when it comes to incredible sci-fi series. Stranger Things, Black Mirror and The OA are just the beginning. Then there's the international content: German sci-fi gem Dark is one of the best series on Netflix full stop. Scroll down to hopefully find the best Netflix...
Why the Original "Star Trek" TV Series is the Best One

Upon viewing the opening sequence of any random episode of the original 1960s StarTrek television series, such as, “Miri” or “Metamorphosis,” the viewer immediately knows what to expect: an entertaining ride. The story and action are set up in the tease, and boom — the theme music commences and the segment begins to boil. The crew of the Enterprise begins a quest to some mystic or fantastic world. They receive a distress signal, or their journey is disrupted by an alien force that we’re certain at one point will zap at least one of the crew members across the planet’s surface with a resounding bolt.
1932 - Yellowstone Prequel Series at Paramount+ Renamed to 1923

PARAMOUNT+ ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL TITLE FOR TAYLOR SHERIDAN’S NEW SERIES “1923”. Next Installment of the “Yellowstone” Origin Story (Previously “1932”) will be Renamed “1923” to Encompass the End of World War I and the Start of Prohibition. Academy Award® Winner Helen Mirren and...
Viral Rick and Morty Cosplay Brings Snowball's Mech Suit to Life

One awesome Rick and Morty cosplay has gone viral with fans for bringing Snowball's full mech suit to life and honoring one of the series' earliest and most memorable foes! The Adult Swim original animated series is currently getting ready for Season 6 of the series to release later this year (and is hard at work on Season 7 and even Season 8 at the time of this writing), and these new episodes will open up the series to all kinds of wacky new adventures and new foes that the titular duo will have to face. At the same time, it also provides potential opportunities to bring some of the more memorable characters back too.
Whoopi Goldberg: More than 36,000 people sign petition to remove star from The View

A petition calling for Whoopi Goldberg to be removed from The View has reached more than 36,000 signatures.In the 31 January episode of The View, Goldberg made the controversial claim that the Holocaust “is not about race”.At the time, Goldberg was discussing a Tennessee school board’s controversial decision to ban Maus, a graphic novel about the Holocaust, in which six million Jews were murdered by the Nazis.Goldberg said: “Let’s be truthful about it because the Holocaust isn’t about race. No. It’s not about race!”She repeatedly tried to prove her point that the Holocaust was about “man’s inhumanity to man”...
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Unlocks Kishibe Rohan's Best Angles

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has been telling the tale of the Joestars for decades, with creator Hirohiko Araki stating recently that he would love to work on the series forever if he could. With Araki clearly in love with the world he has created, the mangaka has also recently worked on the side series known as Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, which features a manga artist with a Stand of his own. Now, one cosplayer has given fans a brand new take on the mangaka.
Jennifer Lopez Leaves Fans Emotional As She Breaks Down In Tears Announcing New Project: 'I Am Humbled And Beyond Grateful'

Jennifer Lopez broke down in tears when discussing her partnership with Grameen America in a video which she posted on Instagram on June 11th. The 52-year-old multi-hyphenate will be helping the micro-finance non-profit with its mission of empowering 600,000 Latina entrepreneurs across 50 US cities with $14 billion in business capital, as well as six million hours of financial training and education through her own philanthropic effort Limitless Labs, by 2030. And she couldn’t help but get emotional when discussing what “being Latino” meant to her.
Two actors from Netflix's 'The Chosen One' die in crash in Mexico

MEXICO CITY — Two actors on the Netflix series The Chosen One were killed and six other cast or crew members were injured after the van they were riding in crashed near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula. Local media reported the crash occurred Thursday, and said the...
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Brings Back a Classic Character No One Expected

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has already brought back some familiar faces from Star Trek history. In addition to starring Capt. Pike, Science Officer Spock, and Number One, as seen in the second season of Star Trek: Discovery. The spinoff series also counts Dr. M'Benga and Nurse Christine Chapel among its core cast and even has a Kirk in its crew (and another set to appear in season two). However, the show's seventh episode features the most unexpected Star Trek character return yet. It could be setting up big things for Strange New Worlds' future. SPOILERS follow for today's new Star Trek: Strange New Worlds episode, "The Serene Squall."
Wesley Snipes Has Always Wanted to Join the Star Wars Universe

After spending a career slaying vampires and bringing money to the box office, Wesley Snipes still has dreams of traveling to a galaxy far, far away. The Blade and White Men Can't Jump star never got the chance to appear in the Star Wars franchise, which he'd been a fan of since Star Wars: A New Hope was first released. During an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com's Adam Barnhardt, Snipes opened up about his adoration for Star Wars and his wish to be a part of that franchise.
Jim Carrey Fans Worried After Seeing Online Ads About His "Heartbreaking Passing" — What's Going On?

Another day, another celebrity hoax, we suppose? It seems that every few months, the internet trolls get a little bored and decide to make up some terribly inaccurate information about a celeb. Naturally, it goes viral, and even though the claim is usually lacking substantial evidence and makes absolutely no sense, people somehow believe it. And then they send the post to their friends and share the news on Twitter and fuel this falsehood even more. Make. It. Stop.
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 1 Episode 8 Review: Fairytales, Fanfiction, and Farewells

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Season 1 Episode 8, "The Elysian Kingdom," is without a doubt one of the best episodes of the entire franchise. From the bottom to the top "The Elysian Kingdom" is filled with stunning visuals, quite a few jokes, and a deeply emotional journey. What begins as a campy episode dripping with magic and mayhem becomes a moving tale of love, autonomy, and hope. We open the episode with Doctor M'Benga (Babs Olusanmokun) reading his daughter Rukiya (Sage Arrindell) her favorite fairytale — the one she's heard a hundred times. She tells her dad she hates the way the story ends and wishes she could change it so that the huntress teams up with the knight to save the king — he tells her maybe someday she can write her own ending.
Evil - The Demon of Death and The Demon of Memes - Reviews

The theme in this episode is…love? Hate? Desire? Death? It’s hard to say, but one thing’s for sure, Evil is back!. Let’s start with desire. In last season’s episode, Kristen and David kissed. And kissed. And kissed. I found it strangely beautiful, given how long they’ve had these very palpable feelings for one another. But before anything more can happen Kristen grabs her clothes and runs out of the room, only to return moments later to finish the job! Such passion, such joy! If only Kristen had actually been there, because apparently who/whatever came into that room after Kristen left was not who David thought it was. But even a forked tongue did little to deter him.
National Treasure - Jacob Vargas To Recur

Jacob Vargas (Mr. Iglesias) is set for a heavily recurring role in National Treasure, Disney Branded Television’s TV series for Disney+ produced by ABC Signature. Vargas plays Rafael a rugged, treasure obsessed, adventurous soul with a good sense of humor.
Tulsa King - Dana Delany Joins Cast

LONDON – June 20, 2022 – Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA), to celebrate the debut of Paramount+ in the UK and Ireland on June 22, announced that two-time Emmy®-winning actress Dana Delany (“Body of Proof”) will join previously announced series lead and Academy Award® nominee Sylvester Stallone in the new original series TULSA KING. Creator and Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan serves as executive producer alongside Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Terence Winter (“The Sopranos,” “The Wolf of Wall Street”), who will also be at the helm as showrunner and writer. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, TULSA KING will premiere with two episodes on Sunday, November 13 on Paramount+.
The Rookie: Feds - Kevin Zegers Joins Cast

Kevin Zegers has been tapped as a series regular on ABC’s new hourlong series The Rookie: Feds, headlined by Niecy Nash-Betts. Zegers will play Brendon Acres who is just out of Quantico. Brendon’s got a lot to prove in his first posting – not least because his background as the lead on the long-running TV series Vampire Cop means few people take him seriously. His years of method-actor training led not only to martial arts and gun skills, but also a master’s in computer science.
A mystery Star Trek TNG character is coming to Picard

In addition to the previously announced Star Trek The Next Generation main characters that will reunite for Star Trek Picard season 3, showrunner Terry Matalas has revealed that a less prominent Star Trek TNG character that made a mark on him several years back will also appear in the final season of Picard.
