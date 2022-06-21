ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelan County, WA

Public encouraged to comment on Chelan County’s plans for federal COVID recovery dollars

cashmerevalleyrecord.com
 2 days ago

WENATCHEE -- The Board of Chelan County Commissioners seeks input from the public for how it proposes investing $14.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding in county government and the community. To review the county’s plans for the federal dollars, go to the...

www.cashmerevalleyrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
cashmerevalleyrecord.com

Chelan County’s Cascade Public Infrastructure Fund grant opens

WENATCHEE -- Chelan County seeks applications for funding from the Cascade Public Infrastructure Fund. The application period is open June 6 through July 15. Applications will be accepted for public facilities projects, including permanently affordable housing, applied for by local governments, junior taxing districts (Regional Port Authority, P.U.D, Water and Sewer Districts, for example) or qualifying providers, such as authorities or housing trusts.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
cashmerevalleyrecord.com

Cashmere City Council Meeting

In a split 3 to 1 vote and with 1 member absent, the Cashmere City Council authorized the city‘s attorney to draft an ordinance to vacate an undeveloped portion of Kennedy Road. The vote followed a public hearing and lengthy discussion by the Council. We are not just a...
CASHMERE, WA
lakechelannow.com

Renewed Effort Underway to Preserve the Chelan Butte

Information released by CBC, photo by Jerry Isenhart. The Chelan Basin Conservancy (CBC) has initiated an effort to assemble a financial and logistical framework for the public acquisition of 900 acres across the center of Chelan Butte in Chelan, Washington. Area residents may recall that a similar effort was made by former Chelan mayor Mike Cooney in 2018, an effort that ultimately did not come to fruition.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chelan County, WA
Health
City
Wenatchee, WA
Wenatchee, WA
Health
Local
Washington Coronavirus
Chelan County, WA
Government
Local
Washington Health
Wenatchee, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
County
Chelan County, WA
Wenatchee, WA
Coronavirus
kpq.com

Douglas County Commissioners Reject East Wenatchee Annexation Proposal

Douglas County Commissioners rejected the proposed East Wenatchee Annexation Inter-local Agreement during a regular session May 10. The annexation would incorporate over 1,300 residents and three car dealerships into the city of East Wenatchee. East Wenatchee mayor Jerrilea Crawford says there are two more options available for annexation, "The agreement...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Proposals for future of Chelan PUD's downtown headquarters narrowed to two

An evaluation team has recommended two proposals be considered for redevelopment of Chelan County PUD’s 5th Street headquarters in downtown Wenatchee. The PUD is building a new headquarters in Olds Station and will vacate its downtown facilities when that building is completed. Both GTS Development of Kirkland and Steinhauer...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

June 20th, 2022

Fire Chief Brian Brett explains the proposal to create a Wenatchee Valley Fire Department. Voters will be asked to approve the consolidation on the August 2nd Primary ballot.
WENATCHEE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Covid#Federal Funding#Infrastructure#Www#American
kpq.com

Family Create GoFundMe for Man Found Under the Wenatchee River Bridge

The man found underneath the Wenatchee River Bridge on Sunday was identified to be Jose L. Sanchez Espinoza. His sister Carmen Sanchez posted a GoFundMe to raise money for his funeral expenses. Espinoza was discovered half buried near a homeless encampment after attempting to dig for shelter. You can access...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Escaped Campfire Likely Cause of Tuesday Fire Near Leavenworth

A fire that began near the Icicle Creek Campground southwest of Leavenworth is now out after crews from Chelan County Fire District 3 (CCFD3), the U.S. Forest Service and the Department of Natural Resources quickly worked to contain the blaze Tuesday evening. The fire was first reported as a 30...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
kpq.com

Skookum Sign Comes Down

Wenatchee's famous Skookum sign came down on June 19, reportedly for paint refurbishment. The Skookum sign depicts a cartoon-styled native-american head, with eyes that move left to right. It sits atop the Office Depot building on the corner of Wenatchee Avenue and 9th Street. The sign has been in Wenatchee...
WENATCHEE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
cashmerevalleyrecord.com

The Washington Outdoors Report

I had the opportunity to sight in my Henry Long Ranger lever action rifle last week at the Swakane State Wildlife Area north of Wenatchee. A part of this Wildlife Area has long been used by shooters but recently, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife completely renovated this into what is now a very nice range.
WENATCHEE, WA
cashmerevalleyrecord.com

Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is the First Sheriff’s Office in State to Host Online Auction

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office (CSCO) will be the first Sheriff’s Office in the state to utilize an online auction site for foreclosed homes. The site will be hosted on Bid4Assets and will publish their first auction of the foreclosed home on 2695 Easy Street, Monitor. The CSCO also required a $5,035 deposit to be processed by June 10 with a starting bid of $219,000.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
anacortestoday.com

New roundabout by end of June

Work by contractor Colacurcio Brothers continues at the intersection of 32nd Street and “M” Avenue. Traffic and safety improvements at the intersection will include a roundabout, rapid flashing beacons at pedestrian crossings and lane width reductions. The anticipated results will be traffic calming, collision reduction and improved traffic flow. Projections are completion of the project at the end of June.
ANACORTES, WA
cashmerevalleyrecord.com

Cashmere Bridge is almost finished… But you still can’t walk on it

After nearly a year of construction, Chelan County hopes to unveil the new West Cashmere Bridge sometime this summer. However, construction crews have reported sightings of people walking, riding bikes, and trying to drive over the bridge. “This is unsafe for the construction crew, which is trying to get the...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
cashmerevalleyrecord.com

The Tree Fruit Charity Awards over $1 Million in Scholarship Funds

Faviola Barbosa, Washington Apple Education Foundation Executive Director. The Washington Apple Education Foundation (WAEF) awarded 318 scholarships to students this year. Of the 318 scholarships, 218 were awarded to renewing students, and 100 new students were welcomed to the WAEF family. These scholarships represent over $1 million sponsored by the tree fruit industry through various fundraisers, in memory of industry leaders and friends, and annual donations. WAEF scholarships are awarded to students whose families have ties to the tree fruit industry, specifically apples, pears, and cherries. In most instances, the parents of recipients are employed in orchards and warehouses. The WAEF scholarship program has a history of remarkable statistics regarding the retention of students at 87%. Additionally, 84% of our WAEF students graduate within four years or less.
CASHMERE, WA
ncwlife.com

Confluence Health honored for its cardiac care

Confluence Health received national recognition this week for its rapid care for cardiac patients. The American Heart Association awarded the hospital system its Mission: Lifeline Gold Achievement Award, for offering rapid care to patients suffering a specific kind of heart attack. The cardiac event is caused by a partial blockage...
WENATCHEE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy