ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Teenager held after 2 stabbed in Swedish mall's parking area

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0gH3nZuo00

At least two people were stabbed, and the one suffered life-threatening injuries, in a shopping mall's parking area west of the Swedish capital, police said Tuesday. A 16-year-old has been detained on suspicion of involvement in the assault.

Police said “some kind of sharp object” was used in the attack, which is believed to have been carried out by one person.

The victim with life-threatening injuries was immediately operated on while the other was in serious but stable condition, hospital officials said. Both are middle-aged men.

Police said the suspect was being questioned and the motive for the assault was unclear. Police will investigate whether the two victims and the suspected attacker were previously acquainted. Prosecutors must decide whether to formally arrest and charge the suspect.

Police were alerted at 8.30 a.m. to the events in the town of Vasteras, some 90 kilometers (56 miles) from Stockholm.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Austrian handyman who helped Dutch cult father to hide his six children on a farm for a decade in case that shocked the Netherlands is jailed for three years

A Dutch court on Tuesday jailed an Austrian handyman for helping a cult leader to isolate his own children on a farm for a decade, in a case that shocked the Netherlands. The man, identified only as 61-year-old Joseph B. due to Dutch privacy rules, played an 'essential role' in depriving the six children of their liberty in the remote northeastern village of Ruinerwold, the court ruled, jailing him for three years.
PUBLIC SAFETY
1010WINS

NYPD officer, 52, dies by suicide at his LI home

A 52-year-old off-duty NYPD officer died by suicide at his West Bay Shore home on Saturday, according to police. The 18-year-veteran of the NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad was discovered by his wife with gunshot wounds around 3:30 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Swedish
Daily Mail

Convicted drug dealer and YouTuber, 25, who films himself racing high-performance cars, weaving in and out of traffic and ignoring red traffic lights on busy roads is jailed for 27 months

A YouTuber who filmed himself driving performance cars dangerously and at high speed on busy public roads has been jailed. On-line star Adeel Habib, 25, from Leeds, West Yorkshire, ran the Certi Drivers channel which has more than 68,000 subscribers. Clips showed him driving a range of expensive motors dangerously...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC News

ABC News

707K+
Followers
161K+
Post
391M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy