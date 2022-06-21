ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teenager held after 2 stabbed in Swedish mall's parking area

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

At least two people were stabbed, and the one suffered life-threatening injuries, in a shopping mall's parking area west of the Swedish capital, police said Tuesday. A 16-year-old has been detained on suspicion of involvement in the assault.

Police said “some kind of sharp object” was used in the attack, which is believed to have been carried out by one person.

The victim with life-threatening injuries was immediately operated on while the other was in serious but stable condition, hospital officials said. Both are middle-aged men.

Police said the suspect was being questioned and the motive for the assault was unclear. Police will investigate whether the two victims and the suspected attacker were previously acquainted. Prosecutors must decide whether to formally arrest and charge the suspect.

Police were alerted at 8.30 a.m. to the events in the town of Vasteras, some 90 kilometers (56 miles) from Stockholm.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

