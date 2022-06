Jennifer Ann McDaniel-Coleman, 39, passed away on June 12, 2022 in Moapa, NV. She was born in Wheeling, WV on November 15, 1982 to Donald McDaniel and Twila Yocum. As a young girl, Jennifer fell in love with Medieval Reenactments and became a member of the Society for Creative Anachronism. She attended many events and loved the tight-knit community. She met Joshua Coleman at one of these events when she was fifteen and they developed a great friendship. They reunited in 2010 and were later married in Las Vegas, NV on January 7, 2018.

