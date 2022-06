The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding an ATV Safety Field Day Class on Saturday, June 25, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, at Titan Machinery in Crookston. Before coming to the class, participants need to complete the online portion of the class ahead of time and bring the printed paper showing proof of completion to the Field Day registration. Participants can not participate in the Field Day if this is not done. Riders need to bring/wear proper riding clothes and helmets. There will be a few helmets on hand if riders do not have one. No shorts or flip-flops are allowed to be worn for the class. Please do not bring your own ATV. The class will provide all ATVs.

