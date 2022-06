Several felons were caught carrying weapons last week, you can't do that, it will get you arrested for sure. Plus, two estray goats were impounded, not arrested, just impounded, which isn't too baaaaaad. The work of your deputies in the Bowie County Sheriff's Department is, diverse, to say the least. Your weekly report is ready, prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver, for the week of June 13 - 19, 2022.

2 DAYS AGO