A man who barricaded himself inside a Beverly City home last week was charged Tuesday with killing a man in the home prior to the standoff with police, authorities said. The situation came to the attention of the Beverly City Police Department on June 14 around 1:15 a.m. when they were contacted by a woman who indicated she had received a call from a man she knew who was inside the Bentley Avenue home at the time, according to a joint statement from the Beverly City Police and the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.

BEVERLY, NJ ・ 20 HOURS AGO