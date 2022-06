East Stroudsburg Area School District's (ESASD) final budget for the 2022-23 school year was approved, giving some taxpayers a break and others with higher bills. On Monday, June 20, the ESASD Finance Committee voted to adopt the proposed final budget for the 2022-23 school year, which includes millage changes to Monroe and Pike counties. In the board's budget presentation, 2022-23 proposed final budget millage equals 30.79 for Monroe County and 128.33 for Pike County, resulting in a Monroe County millage decrease of 1.5% and a Pike County millage increase of 4%.

PIKE COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO