– — Police in Long Island say advances in DNA technology helped them crack a case that horrified residents in 1968. Nassau County Police Detective Capt. Stephen Fitzpatrick says the killer of 23-year-old Diane Cusick has been identified as Richard Cottingham, a serial killer already linked to 11 other murders,CBS reports. Cusick, a children’s dance teacher, was found dead in her car in the parking lot of the Green Acres Mall in Nassau County. Fitzpatrick says she was “brutally beaten, murdered, and raped in that car.” He says investigators believe that after Cusick bought shoes at the mall, Cottingham posed as a security guard and overpowered her after accusing her of shoplifting.

NASSAU COUNTY, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO