ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Emma Stone sells Malibu home for $4.4M in nearly a week

By Marc Osselmann
vigourtimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShe sold her home “reel” fast. Emma Stone, the Oscar-winning actress who’s graced the silver screen with roles in “La La Land” and “The Help,” has parted ways with the beachy Malibu manse she’s owned since 2018. And it went into contract about a week after it was...

vigourtimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Architectural Digest

Kristen Stewart Sells Modern Malibu Home for $8.3 Million

It would seem that Kristen Stewart is waving goodbye to the beach. Stewart reportedly first bought a 5,800 square feet Malibu home with her mother back in 2011 for $4.8 million, when she was 21 years old and still one film shy of completing the Twilight series. After 11 years in her Malibu home, and nearly two years since first listing it for $9.5 million, the actor has officially sold the five-bedroom, five-bathroom space for $8.3 million.
MALIBU, CA
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Baggy Jeans & $4K Chanel Bag While Out Walking In NYC: Photo

Katie Holmes looked business chic as she was spotted on a stroll through New York City on Thursday. The 43-year-old actress stunned in a cropped black blazer and a pair of cropped, blue wide-leg trousers. A simple white crew neck tee was styled under the blazer and tucked unto her high-waisted pants. The Dawson’s Creek star toted around a gorgeous black Chanel purse with a silver chain across her body. A chain belt worn around her waist perfectly matched. While HollywoodLife cannot confirm the precise purse Katie paired with her outfit, it looks strikingly similar to the $4,400 Chanel Mini Flap Bag. To complete her look, Katie walked in a pair of black flats. Her luscious brunette locks were styled down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Gwen Stefani Brings the Glam in Dramatic Ombré Ruffled Gown For AFI Life Achievement Awards with Blake Shelton

Click here to read the full article. Gwen Stefani was the belle of the ball at the 48th annual AFI Life Achievement Awards, in Hollywood, Calif. on Thursday night. The “Luxurious” singer was joined on the red carpet with her husband Blake Shelton. The star-studded affair honored beloved screen legend Julie Andrews, who known for her iconic roles in “The Sound of Music” and “Marry Poppins.” Stefani looked absolutely breathtaking in a gown by Nicole + Felicia. Her ensemble consisted of a white sleeveless top that had firm straps and a plunging scooped neckline. The striking statement of her outfit came...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kate Middleton Is All Business in Blazer, Pants and Pointy Heels For Little Village Visit in London

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kate Middleton went for a crisp and clean business casual look to visit Little Village hub in Brent, London’s largest baby bank network, on Wednesday. She met with staff, volunteers and a family receiving aid from the organization, which supports local families by ensuring that they have access to essential items for their young children. Middleton wore a crisp off-white blazer with pristine pockets on the side. The blazer highlighted shoulder pads, which...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Malibu, CA
State
Arizona State
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
Malibu, CA
Entertainment
wmagazine.com

Dakota Johnson’s Pants Are Decidedly Ginormous

Sorry, did you say something about the trailer for Dakota Johnson’s new Jane Austen adaption, Persuasion? She couldn’t hear you over the sound of her very large pants swishing in the wind. The actress stepped out in New York City on Tuesday afternoon wearing a pair of (and we can’t stress this enough) very large pants, looking to be in good spirits as the Internet reacted to the news of her latest film.
CELEBRITIES
whowhatwear

Meghan Markle Wore Denim Shorts With Toe-Jewelry Sandals, and Now I Need a Pair

If you like to see what Meghan Markle wears these days and also need new sandals, you've come to the right place. Markle was out in Santa Barbara over the weekend to cheer Prince Harry on at his polo match, and her casual summer outfit was quite relatable. The denim-on-denim look included a tucked-in button-down and shorts by L.A.-based brand Dôen (now sold out, sorry). She topped the look off with a sweater tied around her shoulders and a pair of oversize sunglasses. Now, let's discuss her shoes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Leni Klum Puts Slick Edge On Cutout Pants With Studded Ankle Boots at ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Leni Klum served a monochrome moment at the Los Angeles premiere of “Jurassic World: Dominion” on Monday night. The 18-year-old model joined her mother Heidi Klum on the red carpet. The film officially hits theaters on June 10 and includes a star-studded cast such as, Chris Pratt, Laura Dern, Bryce Dallas Howard and Jeff Goldblum. Leni paired a black basic sleeveless top with high-waist pants. The sleek bottoms gave the illusion of a corset due to its contouring fit and lace detailing along the bodice. The garment also had small front leg cutouts, which...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

A Look at Harry Styles’ Seductive Style

Click here to read the full article. LONDON – Harry Styles is back home in the U.K. for his “Love On Tour,” and it could be his most fashionable outing to date.  In the past five years Styles has transformed his appearance with the help of the celebrity super-stylist Harry Lambert. Lambert also dresses “The Crown’s” Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin, who will be co-starring opposite Styles this October in “My Policeman.”More from WWDPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour FashionLouis Vuitton, Burberry, Thom Browne, Ralph Lauren, Moschino and Gucci Reigned at the 2022 Met GalaFront Row at Gucci RTW Fall...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Stone
Footwear News

Priyanka Chopra Puts Trendy Finish on Thigh-High Slit Skirt & Breezy Blouse With White Sneakers In Paris

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Priyanka Chopra made a fashionable departure out of her hotel in Paris today. The Indian actress hit the streets in a breezy summer ensemble. Chopra showcased her sensational style sense in a floating button-down cream shirt. The long-sleeve number featured a plunging V-neckline and oversized cuffs with slits near the wrist. She tucked her top into a matching form-fitting high-waist skirt. The garment had a thigh-high center split and slightly ruffled hemline. To...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ARTnews

Collector Alleges That Marilyn Monroe Dress Worn by Kim Kardashian Is ‘Hanging on By Threads’

Click here to read the full article. Marilyn Monroe’s 1962 “Happy Birthday Mr. President” dress appears to have sustained damage after Kim Kardashian wore it to the Met Gala in May. On Monday, the pop culture collector Scott Fortner, who oversees a website dedicated to promoting an archive of memorabilia related to Marilyn Monroe, shared multiple images of the nude sequined dress, the back of which appears to have sustained minor tears down the back with some of its crystals lost. In an Instagram with pictures that appeared to show the dress before and after Kardashian wore it, Fortner described portions of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Paris Hilton At The MTV Music & Tv Awards

I love Paris Hilton she is such a sweet person and I had the pleasure of meeting her a few years ago at New York Fashion Week, class act for sure! She was spotted sparkling as usual at the MTV Music & Tv Awards that took place in Los Angeles on Friday evening. She wore a Tiffany blue maxi length heavily Swarovski crystaled dress with a thigh-high slit and embellished leather fingerless silver gloves to match and sparkly diamond jewels.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#La La Land#The Wall Street Journal#Wsj#Nourmand Associates
Footwear News

Dakota Johnson Styles a Velvet Suit With Sparkling Silver Heels on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Dakota Johnson sang her heart out on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The actress sat down last night with talk-show host Jimmy Fallon for an appearance on “The Tonight Show,” discussing everything from her “it girl” status, to Johnson’s habit of crashing weddings. Johnson also spoke about perfecting her accent for the film “Persuasion” and starring in “Cha Cha Real Smooth” before playing a game of Mad Lib Karaoke with Fallon. Johnson wore...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Meet Arturo Obegero—The Spanish Designer Dressing Harry Styles Put on His Second Show in Paris Today

You may have heard this name as the shiny new designer who custom-made Harry Styles’s red-sequin jumpsuit for his “As It Was” video. But once you see more of his work, its haunting, romantic, and seductive sensibility will be the only thing you think about when you hear his name next. Arturo Obegero, or “Turo,” was born in the small Spanish village Tapia de Casariego, in the northern region of Asturias. He grew up surrounded by Spanish culture: bullfighting, perfectly tailored matador suits, and romantic flamenco dresses. He loves dance, and has a soft spot for feathers, pearls, beading, and silks. Today, he’s showing his spring 2023 collection in Paris, it’s his second collection on the official schedule.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hypebae

Pearl River Mart Launches Summer 2022 Collection

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, Pearl River Mart has unveiled its Summer 2022 collection, offering pieces, perfect for the warm weather. Founded as the “friendship store” in 1971, the legendary Asian emporium is a New York establishment, providing everything from home decor and fashion to good eats. The store also features one-of-a-kind items, designed and created by Asian Americans.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FASHION Magazine |

Harry Styles and Gucci are a Match Made in Heaven

In this world, it’s just Harry Styles and Alessandro Michele. Sometimes, two people that are destined to be together actually do find each other. And no, we’re not talking about Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde. More than just a muse, the pop singer’s creative kinship with Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele has taken the two from the red carpet to the stage (see: the theatrical Gucci jumpsuits Harry Styles has been wearing on tour). And now, the fashionable friends have birthed a collection of comical wares: Gucci HA HA HA.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
cntraveler.com

When given the chance to travel, always take it.

That has certainly been the mantra that has carried me around the world and regularly finds me jetsetting back and forth between New York City and Paris – the two places I am lucky enough to call home. In fact, I’ve grown to love those few precious hours before boarding a flight. While that might sound crazy, I love the moment when the butterflies of a new experience come head to head with all of the planning that goes into taking a trip. This is partially because of my packing methods, which revolve around making sure I have the comforts of home that will make even the furthest destination seem a little less foreign.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy