Seattle, WA

Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Tanner Muse

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the calendar flipping to June and offseason programs wrapping up across the country, NFL training camps will...

Russell Wilson 'pushed hard' for Seahawks to move on from former OC

The more we learn about the split between the Seattle Seahawks and former franchise quarterback Russell Wilson, the uglier it gets. After the trade that sent him to the Denver Broncos, Wilson and the front office shared conflicting stories about the nature of their divorce. At least publicly Wilson had maintained that he wanted to stay in Seattle all along, while head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider claim he didn’t want to sign another contract with their organization.
SEATTLE, WA
AFC Notes: Russell Wilson, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

New Broncos QB Russell Wilson commented on joining a new team and city for the first time in his NFL career after being traded by the Seahawks this offseason. “It’s been a blessing just to come here, just to come to an amazing city like Denver, to be a part of it with so many amazing teammates and great coaching staff,” Wilson said via Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports. “But also, once the trade was going to happen, I said, ‘Hey, listen, I want to make sure that I go to a city that wants to win. I want to make sure I that I go to a team that wants to win. And I want to go to a city that knows how to win.’ And all those three things were checked off the box here in Denver and so I think we’ve got a chance.”
DENVER, CO
Washington Football
Rashaad Penny "in the driver's seat" to lead Seahawks backfield

Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny is "in the driver's seat" to open the season as the team's primary back, according to ESPN's Brady Henderson. Penny, who finished last season with 749 rushing yards and 6 rushing touchdowns on just 119 attempts, is in a good position to open the season as Seattle's primary running back. Chris Carson (neck) is sounding more doubtful than questionable, according to Henderson, while Kenneth Walker, the Seahawks 41st overall pick in April, will compete for a share of early-down work.
SEATTLE, WA
Seahawks Cut G Pier-Olivier Lestage

He was signed to a futures deal earlier this offseason. Seattle now has two open roster spots on their 90-man roster. Lestage, 24, signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Montreal in 2021. He was waived coming out of the preseason and spent the season on the practice squad.
SEATTLE, WA

