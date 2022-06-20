ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventnor City, NJ

Ventnor, NJ Police Catch Two Involved in Apt Building Burglary

By Eddie Davis
 2 days ago
Saturday evening was a busy time for Ventnor Police. Saturday at 6:30 pm, Ventnor Police were involved in traffic and crowd control as firefighters battled a fire in the apartments above Sack O' Subs and Mango on the 5200 block of Ventnor Avenue. That's when...

Daily Voice

Suspect Wanted For Eluding Tries To Elude South Jersey Police – Again

A suspect wanted for eluding tried to elude police in Camden County before getting caught in a chase, authorities said. On Tuesday, June 21, at 6:49 p.m. a Gloucester Township police officer assigned to the Traffic Safety Unit was conducting radar enforcement along College Drive when he observed a black Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling in excess of 20 mph over the speed limit, police said.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Police Investigating Potential Road Rage Shooting On Schuylkill Expressway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Schuylkill Expressway has reopened after being shut down Wednesday night as police investigate a potential road rage shooting. I-76 eastbound was closed between City Line Avenue and Montgomery Drive. Police responded to a report of shots fired on I-76 eastbound around 6:30 p.m. No injuries were reported but a vehicle was struck by gunfire, according to police. Police say the suspect’s vehicle was a black Chevy Impala.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
City
Jersey City, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Clementon, NJ
City
Atlantic City, NJ
City
Ventnor City, NJ
Ventnor City, NJ
Crime & Safety
fox29.com

Police: Teen shot trying to steal car in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting of a 17-year-old and how he may have been connected to an attempted stolen vehicle. According to Captain John Walker, a 19-year-old man stopped at a convenience store Wednesday evening, around 8:20, on 5th and Diamond in North Philadelphia. The man...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Swimmer, 21, Drowns At Ocean City Park

A 21-year-old man from Cumberland County drowned after getting caught in a rip current off Corson’s Inlet State Park in Ocean City, authorities said. Members of the Ocean City Beach Patrol gave CPR to Nathaniel Figueroa of Vineland before he was brought to Shore Memorial Hospital in Somers Point where he died on Friday, June 17, according to New Jersey State Park Police.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

WATCH: Police Release Surveillance Video Of Suspect Who Gunned Down Elderly Man On Morning Walk In Juniata

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of an elderly man out on a morning walk on Tuesday. Police say 77-year-old Loi Nguyen was shot and killed steps away from his home while finishing up his daily walk on the 4200 block of L Street Tuesday morning. Police have released surveillance video from the shooting in hopes of identifying the suspect. The video shows a person in a red hooded sweatshirt running up behind Nguyen before shooting him and running from the area. Neighbors say this crime was especially cruel given the victim’s age and how it happened. You could time your morning by 77-year-old Loi’s walk. Same time, same place. “He never left the block so he would literally just come through the alleyway, down Bristol, to L, up L, back to Hunting Park and he would just circle,” Gianna Cianci said. The suspect is described as a man with a light complexion. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, gray shorts and red athletic shoes. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

State Police Investigate Road Rage Shooting On Philly Expressway

Details are sketchy but state police did confirm a road rage shooting did happen on the 676 On Ramp at 7th Street in center city Philadelphia. This happened yesterday, June 21, 2022. According to Pennsylvania State police, one person was shot in the leg after and altercation with another motorist,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Man Found Dead In Suburban Philly Park Was Suspected Suicide, Police Say

Suicide was suspected in the death of a man found in a park in the Philadelphia suburbs just before Father's Day weekend, authorities said. The grueling discovery was made around 7:45 a.m. Friday, June 17, when a resident walking along a trail in Whitpain Township's Wentz Run Park noticed a man, later identified as Donte Jones, leaning against a piece of playground equipment, local police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hammonton Gazette

Medical stroller stolen downtown

Also, pickpocket arrested by Hammonton Police Department. HAMMONTON—A medical stroller was stolen on the 100 block of Bellevue Avenue downtown at 7:11 p.m. on May 10 and reported to police on May 17, Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel said. The subject was arrested on June 8, Friel said. “It...
HAMMONTON, NJ
Daily Voice

SEEN HIM? Missing Man May Be In Camden Or Philadelphia

A man who went missing nine days ago may be in the Camden or Philadelphia areas, authorities said. On Monday, June 20, Samuel Rhoads 5th, was reported missing from the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township. He was last heard from by family on June 13, according to Gloucester Township police.
CAMDEN, NJ
downbeach.com

Two juveniles charged with burglary during 3-alarm fire in Ventnor

VENTNOR – Two juveniles were arrested Saturday and charged with burglarizing a property while police and firefighters were battling a 3-alarm fire several blocks away. According to a release from the Ventnor City Police Department, dispatch received a 6:30 p.m. call from a resident on the unit-block of S. Vassar Square reporting that five males had just entered a neighboring property through several first-floor windows. Blocks away, police were assisting the Ventnor City Fire Department with traffic and crowd control as they battled a 3-alarm fire on the 5200-block of Ventnor Avenue.
VENTNOR CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Toms River, NJ woman charged with killing two while driving high on marijuana

TOMS RIVER — A woman accused of driving while high earlier this year is now charged with the deaths of two men in a four-car accident. Danielle Bowker, 30, of Toms River, did not stay in her lane while taking a right-hand curve, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said. Officials say her Honda Civic struck a state Department of Transportation Ford F-550 pickup truck, causing a cascading crash.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

South Jersey House Fire Displaces Residents

A fire displaced residents of a home in Camden County, authorities said. On Tuesday, June 21, at 6:47 pm, the Gloucester Township Police Department responded to West Evesham Road, in the Glendora Section of Gloucester Township, for a report of a house fire. Police found heavy smoke from the attic...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
987thecoast.com

More Details Released on Cause of Cape May Accident

More details have been released in connection with a motor vehicle accident in Cape May on May 15th that claimed the life of a pedestrian. The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and Cape May City Police report that the driver of a Nissan Pathfinder experienced a medical emergency behind the wheel which caused the tragic accident. No charges will be filed against the driver.
CAPE MAY, NJ
