California ranks dead last in the nation when it comes to school bus access for kids. Strangely, the state doesn’t require that school districts offer school bus services to communities. On the other hand, California’s more temperate climate makes it easier for students to walk or bike to class. However, school leaders look to change that as the L.A. Times reports leaders are hoping state lawmakers provide state-funded school bus access statewide.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO