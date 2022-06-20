ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

12 local spots you need to check out in Kitsilano this summer

By Curiocity Staff
curiocity.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOf the many alluring things (the beach, the outdoor pool, the Kits Wing Mural and the secret swing) in Kitsilano, the one that truly keeps the neighbourhood lively is West 4th Ave. With a bounty of amazing boutique shops and cafes, delightful culinary experiences and an electric vibe, the street ensures...

curiocity.com

Comments / 0

Related
yankodesign.com

Top 10 wooden homes that are the warm + zen living space you need

There’s something about wooden architecture that is simply so humble and endearing. Wood has been a material of choice for construction for ages galore. Wood ages beautifully – anything built with wood will retain the character of your house. And it also manages to incorporate an aura of warmth and serenity within the living space. The rustic and homely appeal of a wooden space instantly makes you feel at ease and welcomed. It’s a material of choice that has stood strong through the ages and continues to do so. Whether modern or traditional, wood can be bent and molded to create a living space of your choice and style. From a tiny timber home with a biophilic design to a treeless treehouse – this collection of homes will leave you mesmerized and completely in awe of the wonderful yet simple material that is wood!
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Kitsilano#Art#Vegan#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#West 4th Ave#Khatsahlano Street Party#Khats Street Party
StyleCaster

The Best Places to Shop For Furniture That Won’t Break Your Bank

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re a lover of home décor, you’re likely to get the itch to redecorate every now and again. It happens to the best of us, but sometimes we don’t have the time to physically shop around at different furniture and home decor stores to find the best pieces for our homes. That’s where these 28 furniture e-commerce sites come into play. No matter your schedule or ability to float from store to store,...
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Arts
Apartment Therapy

Former “Trading Spaces” Star Vern Yip Lists His Bright Florida Vacation Home for $4.9 Million

The interior designer, author, and TV star, who is known for his role on the beloved TLC series as well as four seasons of HGTV’s “Deserving Design”, has just listed his four-bed, five-bath home in the Florida town of Rosemary Beach, overlooking the Gulf. And in true HGTV style, Yip transformed the home, which is currently listed by Sotheby’s International Realty at $4.9 million, with a complete redesign.
FLORIDA STATE
mansionglobal.com

Water Mill, New York, Home With 7,500 Square Feet and Seven Bedrooms Asks $22 Million

This home in Water Mill, New York, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 7,500 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Aubri Peele. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. Interiors are flooded with natural light from large plate glass windows and sliding doors. Additional amenities proposed include a low-profile gas fireplace in the living room, an entertainment room with integrated electronics, a billiard room, and an office. Offered pre-construction by renowned Farrell Building Company, the plans call for 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms spanning 7,500 +/- SF of exquisite living and entertaining space across 3 levels. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. The grounds are an oasis and feature a heated gunite pool, a spa, a modern pergola, a 2-level pool house, and a tennis court. Open floorplans are filled with custom finishes and luxurious amenities such as a double-height foyer, guest suites that open directly to covered outdoor patios or glass railed terraces, soaking tubs with views, a gym, and a state-of-the-art kitchen fitted with professional appliances which are fully integrated with surrounding white and reflective glass.
REAL ESTATE
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: 2 IKEA BESTAS Become a Beautiful Blue Desk (for $450 Total!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Moving to a new apartment or house is often exciting (hello, fresh white paint and fresh starts), but it can also be bittersweet if you’re saying goodbye to a community you love or a home where you’ve put in a lot of TLC.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Kitchn

The $14 Adhesive Organizer That’ll Instantly Create Storage Space for Spices (It’s a Must for Renters!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There’s a saying in the organizational world: The best organizational solutions are the ones you’ll stick to. And it’s true— if you’re not the kind of person to alphabetize your spices or decant your pantry items into identical containers, no amount of smart or sleek storage items are going to change your mind.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy