The Housing Authority of Chelan County and the City of Wenatchee (CCWHA) and the Office of Rural and Farmworker Housing (ORFH) today announced a funding award in the amount of $1,000,000 to begin renovation of the Bavarian Village Apartments. Bavarian Village, a 24-unit affordable housing community, is located in Leavenworth. The funding, in the form of a grant, was awarded to the Housing Authority by the Washington State Department of Commerce under the Housing Preservation Program. Housing Authority officials anticipate construction to begin later this year.

