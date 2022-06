After a wild 24 hours in the betting markets, things have apparently settled and Jabari Smith now seems destined to be the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. I do not believe it's what I would do if I were running Orlando's franchise because I'd likely take a big swing on Chet Holmgren, i.e., the prospect I think has the highest upside in this draft. But that doesn't mean taking Smith is ridiculous and/or destined to be a mistake. There's a lot to like there and, at worst, it's hard to imagine him being anything other than a switchable forward and high-level shooter who produces in the NBA for more than a decade, health permitting.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO