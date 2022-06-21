ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MN

Timms and Serbus Victorious During The Border Battle presented by Trelleborg at Jackson Motorplex

By Staff
Jackson County Pilot
 2 days ago

Inside Line Promotions – JACKSON, Minn. (June 17, 2022) – Ryan Timms and Trevor Serbus each posted a victory on Friday evening at Jackson Motorplex, which hosted the opening night of The Border Battle presented by Trelleborg. Timms showcased a flair for the dramatic throughout the 25-lap...

www.jacksoncountypilot.com

Jackson County Pilot

Jacobsen dominates on mound in win over Lakers

Gavin Jacobsen struck out 14 batters and allowed just two hits in an eight-inning complete-game win over Heron Lake Wednesday night. The Bulls won 11-1 via the 10-run rule after plating three runs in the bottom of the eighth. Jacobsen struck out two batters in each of the first four...
HERON LAKE, MN
Jackson County Pilot

June 22, 2022

Representatives of a company proposing to lay 32 miles of carbon pipeline across the heart of Jackson County attempted Tuesday to allay concerns of local landowners and county commissioners regarding … Digital Subscription Required You must be a Digital Subscriber to access this content. Please Login or Subscribe today! Jackson County Pilot Premium Digital Subscription Options Most Popular 1 Week […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
Jackson County Pilot

Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale Postponement – Brandon Anderson

MORTGAGOR(S): Brandon Anderson, a married person and Jenna L. Anderson, his spouse. DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded: September 30, 2019 Jackson County Recorder; Document Number: A284790. ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: And assigned to: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., its successors and assigns. Dated: September 27, 2019. Recorded: September 30, 2019...
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
Jackson County Pilot

Jackson County – Notice Advertisement For Bids

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jackson County is accepting bids for the sale of a commercial/industrial building and property located at 160 Industrial Parkway, Jackson, MN (Lot One (1), Block Two (2), Torgerson Industrial Park No. 1, City of Jackson, Jackson County, Minnesota). Personal property in the building consists of office workstation cubicles which will be sold with the property. Biding information is available at co.jackson.mn.us or by calling (507) 847-4182. Bids will be received until 2:00 p.m. on August 8, 2022. Bids will be opened and read publicly at 2:00 p.m. on August 8, 2022 at the Jackson County Courthouse, County Board Room, 405 Fourth Street, Jackson, MN. Bids will be considered by the Jackson County Board of Commissioners at their meeting on August 16, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. at the Jackson County Courthouse, County Board Room, 405 Fourth Street, Jackson, MN. Jackson County reserves the right to reject any and all bids at any time and waive any informalities therein.
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
Jackson County Pilot

Summer luncheon set for next Wednesday

The Ladies of Good Shepherd will host a summer luncheon next week. Serving will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29, at Good Shepherd Hall in Jackson. Attendees are asked to enter via the south door by the parking lot. On the menu are an...
JACKSON, MN
Jackson County Pilot

Sheriff’s report 6-23-22

Dispatch received a report from an Alpha resident reporting overhearing a group of teens outside the residence talking about buying drugs and breaking into places. Deputies located multiple juveniles ages 13 to 16 who were on foot. Reports were sent to the county attorney for possible curfew violations. A deputy...
JACKSON, MN

