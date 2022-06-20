Charles Thomas Trail

United Way of Highway 55 today announces the funding of twenty local nonprofits. ​On April 27, 28, & 29 United Way of Highway 55 allocations team, made up of local community and Board members, reviewed applications and conducted interviews with each agency. The 20 nonprofit partners are located and/or serve in Coffee, Moore, and Warren Counties. They will receive a total of $40,000 or more for the year. Each nonprofit will receive 4 checks for the year. Ashley Abraham, Director of United Way of Highway 55, states “Our goal is to allocate more funds every year to local nonprofits. Raise more so we can give more. The committee does not take choosing the partners lightly. Every nonprofit is required to present to the committee. The committee studies every application and 990. Many areas are weighed like do they serve Coffee, Moore, and/or Warren Counties? Does their mission serve one of our 4 pillars: Health, Basic Essentials, Education, & Income? How high is the need for their mission in our community? How much are they asking and where will the funds be used? Where do most of their donations come from (Grants, Businesses, Individual, Fundraisers)? Are they heavily volunteer based or how much do they pay out to employees? These questions along with many more are discussed. The committee meets without me to decide and divide the budget on how much each nonprofit will receive. It is a tedious and well thought out process. I would say it is the best way to get involved and learn about our local nonprofits and what United Way does. Any community individual can be on the allocations committee. If they are not employed or serve on a nonprofit Board/Committee, because that would be a conflict of interest. We do want a diverse committee representing all 3 counties we serve. We appreciate all nonprofits that applied and will continue to share our resources. We also invite all local nonprofits (501c3) that serve Coffee, Moore, and Warren Counties to apply next year. With that being said, it is my pleasure to introduce our 2022-2023 Partner Nonprofits:”

WARREN COUNTY, TN ・ 14 HOURS AGO