Vanessa Cardinali Draws The Golem Of Venice Beach

Michael Allred, Stephen R. Bissette, Jae Lee, Nick Pitarra, Paul Pope, Bill Sienkiewicz and Clem Robins are teaming up with artist Vanessa Cardinali and writer Chanan Beizer for the new graphic novel, The Golem of Venice Beach from Clover Press, which has just launched on Kickstarter, but has already received $35,000...
Cats undoubtedly rule the Internet, so no wonder that they have become inspirations for numerous photographers. Photographer Seiji Mamiya is one of them. Since 2011, he has been taking beautiful photos of cats like these and putting them on the Internet. When a good eye for photography and a love...
Fear City by ex-GTA artist Stephen Bliss shows how creating your first NFT can be a learning experience for everyone. Creating your first NFT can be daunting, and ex-GTA artist Stephen Bliss learned a lot about non-fungible token art and himself while making Fear City. The art for his first self-made project shares some characteristics with Grand Theft Auto, and for good reason – artist Bliss spent 15 years helping to define the look of Rockstars' record-breaking game.
For 52 hours, Davide Orazi didn’t break character, not even when retiring to his bunk. In this live-action role play (Larp) called Conscience, based on HBO’s Westworld, he’d been assigned the role of a guest, the type that gets to flaunt their power over the host robots of the amusement park, without consequence.
Free Solo over here… Free solo rock climbing is some of the scariest stuff on the planet. No ropes, no harness, no equipment… just you and the rock face. Well-known free solo climber Alex Honnold scaled Yosemite’s El Capitan in the 2018 documentary Free Solo and it’s so intense it’s almost hard to watch. One slip and you fall to your death… Enter Mr. black bear here. Black bears are far more intelligent than we would like to believe most times. […]
The post Black Bears Free Solo Scale A Rock Face Like An Expert Climber first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
The narrow 16th- and 17th-century Dutch Baroque canal houses erected in Amsterdam during the so-called Dutch Golden Ages all but define the city center, but these picture-postcard residences belie the Netherlands capital’s much richer architectural heritage. There is, in fact, no one predominant architectural style that characterizes Amsterdam; rather...
Georgia Fu was dying to get back behind the camera when she discovered Indeed’s Rising Voices competition. Fu hadn’t directed in nearly four years, but the idea of exploring the meaning of work resonated with the filmmaker. Her previous short films all had traditional narratives but Fu wanted to push herself as far as possible; she went all in with “Maps,” an ambitious, 15-minute film that spans 30 years in the life of a small Asian family, struggling to stay connected as work and ambition pulls them in different directions.
Click here to read the full article. Who is the big bad in “Ms. Marvel?”
That hasn’t been fully answered as of Episode 3, “Destined,” but the latest installment introduces the Clandestines, and they’re here to make life a lot harder for Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani).
Viewers last saw Kamala (as “Night Light,” a moniker she instantly regrets) saving a child who fell from great height during the local Eid celebration. As she ran from drones and cars full of Damage Control agents, she’s rescued by Kamran (Rish Shah) and his mother Najma (Nimra Bucha).
It turns out Najma and her friends are...
Click here to read the full article. Many sci-fi series require building a world from scratch, but “Severance” had more than one. The show, created by Dan Erickson and guided to fruition by director Ben Stiller, revolves around office workers who undergo a surgical procedure that allows them to separate their personal and professional lives. During the day, Mark (Adam Scott) and his co-workers undergo a bland, cryptic grind at the mysterious Lumon Industries, while their outside selves (otherwise known as “outies,” as opposed to “innies”) endure more familiar routines after hours. This dichotomy demanded precise visual signifiers to situate...
We're suckers for hidden meanings here at Creative Bloq. So when we find a piece of art with secrets, we tend to get excited. And today's find of an unassuming painting of a door mat ticks all the hidden meaning-related boxes. At first glance, PEJAC's painting of a doormat (see...
The platform for high-end digital art and culture, Dissrup, has just announced the launch of Vini Naso’s “Masks of the Immaterial.” This collection will feature unique digital artworks, as well as hand-crafted physical and AR wearable masks created in collaboration with renowned artists. What’s more, pop culture icons Lady Gaga and Grimes wore these masks as music video accessories.
SYDNEY (AP) — There was a pivotal moment in Queen Pangke Tabora’s life that eclipsed all others: It was the moment, she says, when she first slid her legs into a mermaid tail. For the transgender Filipina woman approaching middle age, seeing her legs encased in vibrant, scaly-looking...
I look up from my cutting board to see dozens of faces in little Zoom squares all chopping onions. “Make sure you tuck your fingers in!” I say, always my first note when I’m teaching someone how to confidently use a knife. I used to avoid cooking...
The way Paul Guilmoth sees the nocturnal world is intriguingly unusual: a spacetime place where darkness and light dance together giving rise to evanescent and uncanny images. Their recent book, At Night Gardens Grow, published by Stanley Barker, is a silent requiem where visual fragments coexist like in a disturbing dream: they defy any notion of rationality, embracing the stunning fascination of the unfamiliar. Between the personal landscapes of home and the landslides of identity, there is a universe made of shapes, contrast, and ambiguous feelings that harken back to a symbolism of the past, a black-and-white mythology that awakens interest in things that are created at the very moment that are destroyed. Each image requires a second look and it is as if, at each gaze, they change. They seem to be asking: Do you really realize what is evolving all around you? Are you aware of all the small details that change in the darkness of your unawareness?
Take a nice subject, awesome conditions, build up a pleasing composition, and you will get a great photograph. But there is still something important missing for getting it to world class. Therefore, we have to go even one step further. In my latest YouTube video about going one step further...
While HIV remains a contemporary scourge, the history of the disease has increasingly been the focus of journalists, scholars and curators, among others. Fusing text and images, HIV and AIDS posters have urged people for decades to protect themselves, protect others and to question—and even change—their own behaviors. Employing innovative graphic design, HIV and AIDS posters have also inspired protest and forged a sense of shared identity among activists. Three recent art exhibitions emphasize the pivotal role played by HIV and AIDS posters since the virus emerged in the early ’80s. Donald Albrecht drew from the poster collection of the University of Rochester’s River Campus Libraries’ Department of Rare Books, Special Collections and Preservation to curate Up Against the Wall: Art, Activism, and the AIDS Poster, which was presented at the University’s Memorial Art Gallery. Andy Campbell worked with the ONE Archives and ONE Archives Foundation to curate Days of Rage, a multimedia online exhibition featuring activists and designers discussing their work. Theodore (ted) Kerr organized the online exhibition AIDS, Posters & Stories of Public Health: A People’s History of a Pandemic for the National Library of Medicine (NLM). Below is an edited conversation between the three curators on the role of HIV and AIDS posters.
Whether it’s Hulk Hogan as Paddington Bear, Paddington Bear as Hulk Hogan, R2-D2 getting baptized, or courtroom sketches of Snoop Dog being sued by Snoopy, the images generated by the artificial intelligence model DALL-E mini, have captured the imagination of the extremely online and careened around every corner of the internet.
Comments / 0