TONASKET, Wash. – An argument over construction left two people dead and another injured in Tonasket on Monday. The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report of the shooting on Cape Labelle rd around 1:05 p.m. Deputies learned that 61-year-old Scott Pollock and his wife had gone to 26-year-old Raymond Smith’s property to discuss ongoing construction they were...

TONASKET, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO