5-year-old boy died after being left in a car for hours while his mother prepared for a birthday party, report says

By Amanda Musa
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
A 5-year-old boy died after his mother left him inside a car outside the family's home in Houston while she prepared for her daughter's birthday party on Monday, a law enforcement official told CNN affiliate...

ZOMBIEDAWG
2d ago

So did he get himself out of the seat? 5yo is old enough to do a lot of things. Honk a horn etc...The 8yo didn't wonder why he didn't get out either?...Something is off about this.

Skyler Marie
2d ago

I honestly don't understand this at all!! I know ppl say mothers are exhausted blah blah blah but I had 3 girls in 3 yrs literally back to back so I know exhausted I was extremely sleep-deprived never forgot any of my girls anywhere I'm not saying I'm perfect by any means I'm just confused how parents do this all the time

Blac Butterfly
2d ago

How do you not realize the two children you drove in your car that one of them is not in the house after 3hrs.. Neglect and she should face charges, there is no EXCUSE!!!!!

