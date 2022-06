Alexander 23—real name Alexander Glantz—is a singer-songwriter, producer and sound engineer from Deerfield, Illinois. An acclaimed songwriter, he has written and produced music for the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Tate McRae, Role Model and mxmtoon, as well as releasing his own EPs, 'I'm Sorry I Love You' in 2019 and 'Oh No, Not Again!' in 2021. His efforts have earned him a Grammy nomination and support slots for the likes of John Mayer, Omar Apollo and Chelsea Cutler.

