Kewaskum, WI

LaVerne L. Petermann

Greater Milwaukee Today
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJan. 25, 1926 - June 18, 2022. LaVerne L. Petermann, 96, of the Town of Auburn, passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at her home, with her daughter at her side. LaVerne was born on January 25, 1926, in the Town of Kewaskum, the daughter of the late Otto and...

www.gmtoday.com

Greater Milwaukee Today

Donald G. Burhop, 87

Donald was born on April 23, 1935, in the Town of Grafton to Edmund and Frieda (Kreuter) Burhop. He was born in the house where he has resided the past 87 years. He died on June 21, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Milwaukee, following minor heart surgery. Donald was an only child. He attended Ulao School, a one-room schoolhouse, through 8th grade, and then graduated in 1953 from Grafton High School. In 1956 he married his classmate, Shirley Gosewehr. Shirley died in 2014. Donald and Shirley had two daughters, Jeanine of Cedarburg, and Debbie (Frank Remington) of Madison. He is further survived by four grandsons, Frank J. (Jennifer), Andy, Patrick and Michael, and a great-granddaughter, Savannah. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
GRAFTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Tom Richard Olson

March 8, 1940 - June 16, 2022. Tom Richard Olson of Waukesha died of natural causes on June 16, 2022, at age 82. Tom is survived by Suzanne, his wife of 58 years; sister Susan of Iowa (husband Frank); sons Erik and Bradley (wife Patricia) and grandchildren Mia and Michael, all of Illinois, and numerous additional nieces and nephews.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Leonard ‘Lenny’ G. McKay

May 3, 1939 - June 19, 2022. Leonard “Lenny” G. McKay, age 83, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at the Accent Care Hospice/Lutheran Home in Wauwatosa. He was born on May 3, 1939, in West Bend to Oliver and Bernice (nee Zahn) McKay.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

James C. Herian, 39

James Herian of West Bend passed to a better world Tuesday, June 14, 2022. He was 39 years old. James was born in Milwaukee on June 29, 1982, son of David and Gina (Verish) Herian. He grew up in Port Washington with his eight siblings and attended local schools, graduating from Port Washington High School with the Class of 2000. He continued his education and earned an Associate degree from MATC in Automotive Repair.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Kenneth A. Heinecke

April 2, 1948 - June 13, 2022. Kenneth A. Heinecke of Campbellsport died peacefully with his family close on Monday, June 13, 2022 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac at the age of 74 years. He was born April 2, 1948, in Kohlsville to Lester and Nelda (nee Koller) Heinecke. He grew up on the family farm in Kohlsville with his 7 brothers and sisters.
CAMPBELLSPORT, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

John J. Boden

June 19, 1946 - June 17, 2022. John J. Boden, 75, of the Town of Wayne, formerly of West Bend, passed away on June 17, 2022, at his home. John was born on June 19, 1946, in Richfield, the son of the late Edgar and Theckla (nee Hienecke) Boden. On November 13, 1965, he was united in marriage to Nancy Dornacker at St. Matthias Catholic Church in Nabob. John loved hunting, fishing, and helping everyone around him. Above all else he enjoyed spending time with his family.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

James ‘Jim’ Wollner

James “Jim” Wollner, 74, of West Bend returned to his Pa and Ma unexpectedly on Saturday June 18, 2022, over Father’s Day weekend. Jim is a member of St. Augustine Church in the Town of Trenton. Jim was born September 19, 1947, in West Bend. West Bend...
Greater Milwaukee Today

Hazel Barnum-Helgerson

Oct. 19, 1932 - June 17, 2022. Hazel Barnum-Helgerson was born in Barnum on October 19, 1932. She passed away on June 17, 2022, at her home in Waukesha. She was an elementary school teacher before she married Tom Helgerson in 1956. They had two sons, Thomas in 1957 and Craig in 1959. Tom and Hazel attended Waukesha Bible Church for many years.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Leota Schnitker ‘Leigh’ Benson, 78

Leota Schnitker “Leigh” Benson of San Marcos, Texas (formerly of Mequon) passed away on March 6, 2022 at the age of 78 years. The family will be having a memorial service on Saturday June 25, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 303 Green Bay Road, Thiensville, with a dinner to follow. The family will greet visitors for an hour preceding the service for anyone who would like to stop by. Link to full obituary - https://www.gmtoday.com/news_graphic/obituaries/leota-schnitker-leigh-benson-78/article_7434495a-a011-11ec-a644-470f16742600.html.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Greater Milwaukee Today

James A. Wolfgram, 85

James A. Wolfgram of Grafton, formerly of Milwaukee, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, June 17, 2022. He was born to Bernard and Elfreida Wolfgram on July 17, 1936, in Milwaukee. Jim was united in marriage to Sharon Kohnke at Christ Memorial Lutheran Church in Milwaukee on May 6, 1961, and together they had three children.
GRAFTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Craig A. Maule

Dec. 10, 1961 - June 17, 2022. Craig A. Maule, age 60, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2022. Craig was born in Waukesha to David and Marcia Maule on December 10, 1961. Craig is survived by the love of his life of 31 years, Alison; his beloved son, John; parents, David (Marcia) Maule and Marcia Hall-Snare; sister, Carrie (Al) Frazier; along with many more loving family and friends.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Robert ‘Bob’ Earl Mietzel

June 28, 1936 - June 8, 2022. Robert “Bob” Earl Mietzel died on June 8, 2022, at the age of 85 surrounded by his family. He was born on June 28, 1936, to the late Earl and Goldie (nee Rogers) Mietzel. After their divorce, Goldie married Buehl Cuff, who proudly accepted the role as stepfather.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Michael F. Mazzone

Michael F. Mazzone, MD, age 60, went home to the Lord on June 17, 2022. He was born in Atlantic City, N.J., the son of Francis and Elda Mazzone. After graduating from Wheaton College where he was an All-American NCAA swimmer, he served in the Peace Corps in Swaziland. He graduated from Jefferson Medical College and finished his residency in Family Medicine in Lancaster, Pa. After service in the U.S. Air Force, he took a position as teaching faculty at the Waukesha Family Medicine Residency Program, where he rose to program director, a position he held for 18 years.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Lois Ann Dittmer, 92

Lois Ann Dittmer (nee Hull) passed away on June 15, 2022 in Mequon after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roderick. Lois was born on May 14, 1930, in Flint, Michigan, to Albert and Ethel Hull. Lois is survived by her four children, Kathleen of...
MEQUON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Restaurants

WAUKESHA — Mr. Wok Pan Asian is reopening under new management. Culver’s sets opening date for new Hartford location. HARTFORD — Culver’s will be officially opening its doors in a new location at 1285 E. Sumner St. in Hartford, at 9 a.m. on June 20. Former...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Pizza Ranch in Waukesha honored with Community Impact Award

WAUKESHA — Pizza Ranch in Waukesha was honored with the Community Impact Award for its response to the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy. Pizza Ranch was honored during the company’s 2022 National Conference in Wisconsin Dells on June 13-15. The award recognizes the positive impact Pizza Ranch franchisees and restaurants have on their communities and to the Pizza Ranch brand.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Title IX turns 50 years old

OZAUKEE COUNTY — As Title IX turns 50 years old today, Bob Maronde took a moment to reflect upon how much things have changed since the legislation was enacted. “It truly has evolved,” the former Grafton High School girls basketball head coach said about the growth of opportunities for girls to participate along with the level of competition. “When I was going through high school, it was guys sports and they had girls intramurals.”
GRAFTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Strawberry Festival returns to Cedarburg

CEDARBURG — After a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19, Festivals of Cedarburg is welcoming back Strawberry Festival for its 37th year in downtown Cedarburg Saturday and Sunday. Strawberry Festival will continue on much as it has in the past, according to a press release, with thousands of festgoers browsing...
CEDARBURG, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Central southern Ozaukee County fire department may be studied

GRAFTON — A joint southern Ozaukee County fire and EMS department has already been created, and now a group of communities in the county’s central section will begin discussions about consolidating their operations. The communities that oversee the Grafton, Cedarburg, Saukville and Port Washington fire departments will all...
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Title IX has lasting impact around Washington County

It’s important to have role models. Especially when it comes to completely opening the doors of sports opportunity for girls and women that the 50-yearold historic legislation known as Title IX left somewhat ajar. Originally designed to bar discrimination on the basis of sex for organizations that accepted federal...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI

