LaVerne L. Petermann

Donald was born on April 23, 1935, in the Town of Grafton to Edmund and Frieda (Kreuter) Burhop. He was born in the house where he has resided the past 87 years. He died on June 21, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Milwaukee, following minor heart surgery. Donald was an only child. He attended Ulao School, a one-room schoolhouse, through 8th grade, and then graduated in 1953 from Grafton High School. In 1956 he married his classmate, Shirley Gosewehr. Shirley died in 2014. Donald and Shirley had two daughters, Jeanine of Cedarburg, and Debbie (Frank Remington) of Madison. He is further survived by four grandsons, Frank J. (Jennifer), Andy, Patrick and Michael, and a great-granddaughter, Savannah. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

