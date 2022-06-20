ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon County, WI

Vernon County investigating two deaths at Coon Valley home

By Rayos Syndication User
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOON VALLEY, Wis. (WKBT) – The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two bodies discovered at a Coon Valley residence Sunday. Law enforcement received...

Bodies identified in Vernon County death investigation

TOWN OF COON, Wis. (WKBT) – An update from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday named individuals involved in a death investigation. According to the release, responders discovered 47-year-old Tina Schermerhorn deceased with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a residence along County Road P Sunday. Deputies later discovered...
VERNON COUNTY, WI
Police Arrest Man For Break-in and Burglary in Dodgeville

A man from Madison has been arrested for a residential burglary in Dodgeville on Wednesday along with several other charges. 20 year old Dejon Glover was arrested on multiple felony charges Thursday, including Endangering Safety, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Mistreatment of Animals, Burglary, Possession of Burglary tools, Theft, and Damage to Property. Officers with the Dodgeville Police Department were called to Spring Street in Dodgeville Wednesday in response to a residential burglary. Upon arrival, law enforcement found that a residence had been broken into, items were stolen from the residence, and a dog was found deceased. Video provided by the homeowner gave a suspect description and a timeline for the theft between 1:20 and 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday. Community cameras and an investigation led to the identification of the suspect vehicle which was impounded approximately 6 hours later in Madison, at the request of Dodgeville Police. Members of the police department were in contact by phone with Glover and he was later arrested. The Dodgeville Police Department says the incident is a targeted act and there is no ongoing threat to the public.
DODGEVILLE, WI
Two Vernon County Shooting Victims Identified

Authorities in Vernon County have identified the two shooting victims who were found in the Town of Coon Sunday as 47-year-old Tina Schermerhorn and 48-year-old Rick Schermerhorn. Deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call Sunday night about a possible suicide. Reports say when deputies arrived, they found Tina Schermerhorn dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after, they found her husband dead of multiple gunshot wounds. The apparent murder-suicide is being investigated by the sheriff’s office and the Vernon County Coroner’s Office.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
Man From Plain Arrested For Fatal Hit and Run Crash

A man from Plain was arrested Wednesday following a deadly hit-and-run west of Sauk City earlier this week. Deputies with the Sauk County Sheriff’s department arrested 62 year old Patrick Nachreiner two days after the crash near County Highway B and Cassell Road in the town of Troy. The crash on Monday night seriously injured a bicyclist. The victim later died from their injuries. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said it received a call Wednesday afternoon from a lawyer who said a client believed they hit a deer while driving in the area on Monday. The lawyer gave the sheriff’s office the client’s name and location but did not provide more details about the crash. Deputies served a search warrant and found the vehicle believed to be involved in the crash. The release said the vehicle appeared to have suffered damage consistent with hitting a person and bicycle rather than a deer. Nachreiner was taken to the Sauk County jail. The vehicle, a full-sized white van with Nachreiner Plumbing and Heating decals, was secured for additional examination.
PLAIN, WI
Loganville man charged with four counts of child enticement

REEDSBURG, Wis. — A Loganville man who police said was following children is charged with four counts of child enticement, online court records show. Randall Davis, 44, was arrested last week in Reedsburg. Police said that he was following children in the 100 block of 2nd Street and trying to buy them food or give them money. An off-duty officer monitored Davis until other officers arrived. He was taken to the Sauk County Jail.
REEDSBURG, WI
Monroe County dog leaves Westminster with ribbon; Bloodhound named Trumpet wins Best in Show

KENDALL, Wis. (WKBT/WISC) – A St. Bernard from Kendall in Monroe County is leaving the Westminster Kennel Club competition with a ribbon. Panda, a 2-year-old St. Bernard, won the Best in Breed competition Wednesday morning along with his handlers Stacy Pagel and Pamela Bradau. The team moved on to the Working Breed competition Wednesday night. That’s where their journey ended.
KENDALL, WI
Wisconsin Democrats to hold state convention in La Crosse this weekend

MADISON, Wis. — Democrats will flock to La Crosse this weekend for their state party convention, which will set the tone for the fall elections. Democrats are playing both offense and defense, hoping to retain the governor’s mansion for Gov. Tony Evers and unseat U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. The latter is expected to be a close race.
LA CROSSE, WI
Evers Announces Grant Funding For Workforce Development

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has announced $2.9 million in grant funding for workforce development efforts at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College in Fennimore. Evers visited the campus Thursday to announce the funding, which is part of a second round of Workforce Innovation Grants being awarded across the state. Evers said it is exactly the type of project his administration was thinking of when they created this grant program. The grant will be used for Southwest Tech’s Advance Southwest Wisconsin project, which is expected to help businesses train more than 500 employees, hire more than 300 people and promote dozens of current workers over the next three years. The project cost will be about $3.3 million, which also includes about $445,000 in matching and in-kind funds.
FENNIMORE, WI

