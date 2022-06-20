ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomah, WI

Tomah powerlifting coach faces 3 felonies for alleged sexual contact with student

By Rayos Syndication User
 4 days ago

TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) – Bond is set for a woman accused of sexual assault of a student at Tomah High School. Appearing by phone...

Sauk County Man Faces Child Enticement Charges

A Loganville man who police said was following children is charged with four counts of child enticement. 44 year old Randall Davis was arrested in Reedsburg. Police said that he was following children and trying to buy them food or give them money. An off-duty officer monitored Davis until other officers arrived. He was taken to the Sauk County Jail. Davis is a registered sex offender. He pleaded guilty in 1996 to two counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child and pleaded guilty in 2017 to one count of third-degree sexual assault. During an initial appearance Tuesday, his cash bond was set at $2,500. As a condition of his bond, he is not allowed to have any contact with anyone under the age of 18.
SAUK COUNTY, WI
Additional Details Surface About Blue Mounds Shooting in May

A 20-year-old man who was jailed after he said he accidentally shot a friend to death in May at a Blue Mounds home was intoxicated to the point of nodding off and described the incident to police in ways that differed in some details, according to a search warrant unsealed this week. The search warrant sought access to records from the Snapchat social media accounts of Isaiah Miller and his sister, whom he contacted after the shooting. An investigator’s affidavit filed with the warrant states that Miller admitted he and others had taken the prescription drug Xanax. The shooting, which has been described by authorities as an accident, claimed the life of 19 year old Levi Iverson of Mount Horeb. It happened in the bedroom of a home on Blue Mountain Avenue in Blue Mounds, where one of the friends of Miller and Iverson lived with his parents.
BLUE MOUNDS, WI
Plain man arrested following Sauk Co. hit-and-run that left bicyclist dead

SAUK CITY, Wis. — A 62-year-old Plain man was arrested Wednesday following a deadly hit-and-run west of Sauk City earlier this week, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies arrested Patrick Nachreiner two days after the crash near County Highway B and Cassell Road in the town of Troy Monday night seriously injured a bicyclist. The victim later died from their injuries.
SAUK CITY, WI
Man From Plain Arrested For Fatal Hit and Run Crash

A man from Plain was arrested Wednesday following a deadly hit-and-run west of Sauk City earlier this week. Deputies with the Sauk County Sheriff’s department arrested 62 year old Patrick Nachreiner two days after the crash near County Highway B and Cassell Road in the town of Troy. The crash on Monday night seriously injured a bicyclist. The victim later died from their injuries. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said it received a call Wednesday afternoon from a lawyer who said a client believed they hit a deer while driving in the area on Monday. The lawyer gave the sheriff’s office the client’s name and location but did not provide more details about the crash. Deputies served a search warrant and found the vehicle believed to be involved in the crash. The release said the vehicle appeared to have suffered damage consistent with hitting a person and bicycle rather than a deer. Nachreiner was taken to the Sauk County jail. The vehicle, a full-sized white van with Nachreiner Plumbing and Heating decals, was secured for additional examination.
PLAIN, WI
Bodies identified in Vernon County death investigation

TOWN OF COON, Wis. (WKBT) – An update from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday named individuals involved in a death investigation. According to the release, responders discovered 47-year-old Tina Schermerhorn deceased with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a residence along County Road P Sunday. Deputies later discovered...
VERNON COUNTY, WI
State Patrol: Woman who crashed into semi on I-90/94 arrested for 10th OWI

LAKE DELTON, Wis. — A Poynette woman was arrested on multiple tentative charges, including tenth-offense operating while under the influence, following a crash on Interstate 90/94 between Lake Delton and Portage Tuesday evening, the Wisconsin State Patrol said. In a news release Tuesday night, the agency said it received...
LAKE DELTON, WI
Wisconsin Democrats to hold state convention in La Crosse this weekend

MADISON, Wis. — Democrats will flock to La Crosse this weekend for their state party convention, which will set the tone for the fall elections. Democrats are playing both offense and defense, hoping to retain the governor’s mansion for Gov. Tony Evers and unseat U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. The latter is expected to be a close race.
LA CROSSE, WI
Monroe County dog leaves Westminster with ribbon; Bloodhound named Trumpet wins Best in Show

KENDALL, Wis. (WKBT/WISC) – A St. Bernard from Kendall in Monroe County is leaving the Westminster Kennel Club competition with a ribbon. Panda, a 2-year-old St. Bernard, won the Best in Breed competition Wednesday morning along with his handlers Stacy Pagel and Pamela Bradau. The team moved on to the Working Breed competition Wednesday night. That’s where their journey ended.
KENDALL, WI
Birds allowed back at at county fairs this summer as avian flu cases decline

MADISON, Wis.– The avian flu is dying down just as excitement for fairs and exhibitions ramp up, but the state warns there is still reason for some caution. The state lifted its order prohibiting freely transporting chickens and other birds earlier this week after tracking no new cases of the highly pathogenic avian influenza among domestic birds since mid-May.
WISCONSIN STATE

