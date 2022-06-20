Tomah powerlifting coach faces 3 felonies for alleged sexual contact with student

A 20-year-old man who was jailed after he said he accidentally shot a friend to death in May at a Blue Mounds home was intoxicated to the point of nodding off and described the incident to police in ways that differed in some details, according to a search warrant unsealed this week. The search warrant sought access to records from the Snapchat social media accounts of Isaiah Miller and his sister, whom he contacted after the shooting. An investigator’s affidavit filed with the warrant states that Miller admitted he and others had taken the prescription drug Xanax. The shooting, which has been described by authorities as an accident, claimed the life of 19 year old Levi Iverson of Mount Horeb. It happened in the bedroom of a home on Blue Mountain Avenue in Blue Mounds, where one of the friends of Miller and Iverson lived with his parents.

BLUE MOUNDS, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO