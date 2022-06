A Loganville man who police said was following children is charged with four counts of child enticement. 44 year old Randall Davis was arrested in Reedsburg. Police said that he was following children and trying to buy them food or give them money. An off-duty officer monitored Davis until other officers arrived. He was taken to the Sauk County Jail. Davis is a registered sex offender. He pleaded guilty in 1996 to two counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child and pleaded guilty in 2017 to one count of third-degree sexual assault. During an initial appearance Tuesday, his cash bond was set at $2,500. As a condition of his bond, he is not allowed to have any contact with anyone under the age of 18.

SAUK COUNTY, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO