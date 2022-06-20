ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin lifts order prohibiting poultry at live events due to avian flu

By Rayos Syndication User
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON (WKBT) – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection lifted a statewide order banning the transport of poultry to live events Monday. The order,...

Wisconsin Democrats to hold state convention in La Crosse this weekend

MADISON, Wis. — Democrats will flock to La Crosse this weekend for their state party convention, which will set the tone for the fall elections. Democrats are playing both offense and defense, hoping to retain the governor’s mansion for Gov. Tony Evers and unseat U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. The latter is expected to be a close race.
Evers Announces Grant Funding For Workforce Development

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has announced $2.9 million in grant funding for workforce development efforts at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College in Fennimore. Evers visited the campus Thursday to announce the funding, which is part of a second round of Workforce Innovation Grants being awarded across the state. Evers said it is exactly the type of project his administration was thinking of when they created this grant program. The grant will be used for Southwest Tech’s Advance Southwest Wisconsin project, which is expected to help businesses train more than 500 employees, hire more than 300 people and promote dozens of current workers over the next three years. The project cost will be about $3.3 million, which also includes about $445,000 in matching and in-kind funds.
WEC prepares for fall elections

MADISON, Wis. — Amid the backdrop of the January 6 committee hearings, elections officials held a briefing Tuesday to try and instill confidence in the upcoming elections. “I think my top concerns continue to be election confidence, confidence in the election process,” said Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator.
