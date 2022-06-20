Wisconsin lifts order prohibiting poultry at live events due to avian flu

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has announced $2.9 million in grant funding for workforce development efforts at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College in Fennimore. Evers visited the campus Thursday to announce the funding, which is part of a second round of Workforce Innovation Grants being awarded across the state. Evers said it is exactly the type of project his administration was thinking of when they created this grant program. The grant will be used for Southwest Tech’s Advance Southwest Wisconsin project, which is expected to help businesses train more than 500 employees, hire more than 300 people and promote dozens of current workers over the next three years. The project cost will be about $3.3 million, which also includes about $445,000 in matching and in-kind funds.

FENNIMORE, WI ・ 8 HOURS AGO