ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MN

Timms and Kouba Score Impressive Wins at Jackson Motorplex During The Border Battle presented by Livewire Printing & Altenburg Construction

By Staff
Jackson County Pilot
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInside Line Promotions – JACKSON, Minn. (June 18, 2022) – Ryan Timms is $5,000 richer and now has his eyes focused on a $10,000 bonus. Timms and Jake Kouba each earned a feature triumph on Saturday during The Border Battle presented by Livewire Printing & Altenburg Construction hosted by Jackson Motorplex....

