Timms and Kouba Score Impressive Wins at Jackson Motorplex During The Border Battle presented by Livewire Printing & Altenburg Construction

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jackson County is accepting bids for the sale of a commercial/industrial building and property located at 160 Industrial Parkway, Jackson, MN (Lot One (1), Block Two (2), Torgerson Industrial Park No. 1, City of Jackson, Jackson County, Minnesota). Personal property in the building consists of office workstation cubicles which will be sold with the property. Biding information is available at co.jackson.mn.us or by calling (507) 847-4182. Bids will be received until 2:00 p.m. on August 8, 2022. Bids will be opened and read publicly at 2:00 p.m. on August 8, 2022 at the Jackson County Courthouse, County Board Room, 405 Fourth Street, Jackson, MN. Bids will be considered by the Jackson County Board of Commissioners at their meeting on August 16, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. at the Jackson County Courthouse, County Board Room, 405 Fourth Street, Jackson, MN. Jackson County reserves the right to reject any and all bids at any time and waive any informalities therein.

JACKSON COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO