In 1800s Georgia, African slaves' act of resistance

Gas prices continue to spike to record highs thanks to the efforts of the Biden administration. And no one could be happier about that than the media even though gas is nearly $5.00 a gallon. President Joe Biden admitted the high prices were intentional just recently. He told a press...
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said President Joe Biden is laser-focused on knocking down sky-high gasoline prices, though she concedes that even the most powerful person on the planet has limited influence to do that.
