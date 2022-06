Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. A Humboldt County man wanted for attempted murder was taken into custody Wednesday in Willow Creek. On June 22, 2022, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office received information that 41-year-old Cody Benjamin Sides was seen in the area of The Terrace Lane in Willow Creek. Sides was wanted on numerous local and out of county warrants, including a warrant for attempted murder out of Trinity County. Deputies have continued to search for Sides since he last evaded law enforcement on March 26 in the Weitchpec area.

